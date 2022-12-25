India Population Breakdown: Check How the Population of Indian States Compares to Other Countries

The population of Karnataka is nearly the same as that of the UK, and if Uttar Pradesh were a country, it would be the fourth most populous in the world. Read on to know more such facts about India’s population and the comparison between Indian states and other countries.
India is on track to become the most populous country in the world by 2023. India is currently the second-most populous and seventh-largest country in the world.

China has been leading the population charts for several decades, but its growth has slowed down considerably now. India’s population, on the other hand, is growing fast, thanks to better healthcare, improved standard of living, increasing life expectancy rates, and declining mortality rates.

Population of India

At present, India’s population is 1.39 billion, while China’s is 1.41 billion. India and China alone account for over a third of the world’s population. However, with the global population surpassing 8 billion in 2022, these figures tend to lose some weight.

On that note, here are some interesting facts for you.

  • If India’s states were to become independent countries today, they’d occupy half the spots on the list of the world’s top 20 most populous countries.
  • The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh alone would be the third-biggest country in the world in terms of population.
  • Gujarat outnumbers the combined populations of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Take a look at the table below to get an idea of just how massive India’s population is compared to the rest of the world.

Indian State

Population

(In Crores)

 

Comparable Country

Uttar Pradesh

 

23.2

Brazil + Ecuador

Bihar

12.9

Mexico

Maharashtra

12.5

Japan

West Bengal

10.1

Egypt

Madhya Pradesh

8.5

Turkey

Tamil Nadu

8.4

Germany

Rajasthan

8.0

Ukraine + Poland

Gujarat

7.0

Thailand

Karnataka

7.0

UK

Andhra Pradesh

5.4

Myanmar

Odisha

4.7

Spain

Jharkhand

4.0

Iraq

Telangana

3.8

Malaysia + Singapore

Assam

3.6

Canada

Kerala

3.5

Saudi Arabia

Chhattisgarh

3.2

Peru

Punjab

3.1

Australia + New Zealand

Haryana

2.9

Venezuela

Delhi

1.9

Romania

Jammu and Kashmir

1.5

Zimbabwe

Uttarakhand

1.2

Bolivia

Himachal Pradesh

75 Lakhs

Hong Kong

Tripura

42 Lakhs

Croatia

Meghalaya

38 Lacs

Eritrea

Manipur

34 Lakhs

Uruguay

Nagaland

21 Lakhs

Slovenia

Puducherry

16 Lakhs

Bahrain

Arunachal Pradesh

17 Lakhs

Latvia

Goa

15 Lakhs

Equatorial Guinea

Mizoram

13 Lakhs

Estonia

Chandigarh

12 Lakhs

Cyprus

Dadra and Nagar Haveli
& Daman and Diu

8 Lakhs

Guyana

Sikkim

7 Lakhs

Macao

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

4 Lakhs

Bahamas

Lakshadweep

70k

Cayman Islands

Source: Visual Capitalist

These figures may be mind-blowing, but they are also alarming. The natural resources on Earth are finite, and although India is blessed with an abundance of essential resources like fresh water, fertile soil, and forests, they won’t last long if the population continues to grow at the current rate.

The Government of India is pushing for population control reforms to stabilise the growth rate. But the citizens also have a duty towards the well-being of the nation. Hopefully, India’s countrymen will pay heed to reforms and take measures to check the population growth.

