India Population Breakdown: Check How the Population of Indian States Compares to Other Countries

India is on track to become the most populous country in the world by 2023. India is currently the second-most populous and seventh-largest country in the world.

China has been leading the population charts for several decades, but its growth has slowed down considerably now. India’s population, on the other hand, is growing fast, thanks to better healthcare, improved standard of living, increasing life expectancy rates, and declining mortality rates.

Population of India

At present, India’s population is 1.39 billion, while China’s is 1.41 billion. India and China alone account for over a third of the world’s population. However, with the global population surpassing 8 billion in 2022, these figures tend to lose some weight.

On that note, here are some interesting facts for you.

If India’s states were to become independent countries today, they’d occupy half the spots on the list of the world’s top 20 most populous countries.

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh alone would be the third-biggest country in the world in terms of population.

Gujarat outnumbers the combined populations of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Take a look at the table below to get an idea of just how massive India’s population is compared to the rest of the world.

Indian State Population (In Crores) Comparable Country Uttar Pradesh 23.2 Brazil + Ecuador Bihar 12.9 Mexico Maharashtra 12.5 Japan West Bengal 10.1 Egypt Madhya Pradesh 8.5 Turkey Tamil Nadu 8.4 Germany Rajasthan 8.0 Ukraine + Poland Gujarat 7.0 Thailand Karnataka 7.0 UK Andhra Pradesh 5.4 Myanmar Odisha 4.7 Spain Jharkhand 4.0 Iraq Telangana 3.8 Malaysia + Singapore Assam 3.6 Canada Kerala 3.5 Saudi Arabia Chhattisgarh 3.2 Peru Punjab 3.1 Australia + New Zealand Haryana 2.9 Venezuela Delhi 1.9 Romania Jammu and Kashmir 1.5 Zimbabwe Uttarakhand 1.2 Bolivia Himachal Pradesh 75 Lakhs Hong Kong Tripura 42 Lakhs Croatia Meghalaya 38 Lacs Eritrea Manipur 34 Lakhs Uruguay Nagaland 21 Lakhs Slovenia Puducherry 16 Lakhs Bahrain Arunachal Pradesh 17 Lakhs Latvia Goa 15 Lakhs Equatorial Guinea Mizoram 13 Lakhs Estonia Chandigarh 12 Lakhs Cyprus Dadra and Nagar Haveli

& Daman and Diu 8 Lakhs Guyana Sikkim 7 Lakhs Macao Andaman & Nicobar Islands 4 Lakhs Bahamas Lakshadweep 70k Cayman Islands

Source: Visual Capitalist

These figures may be mind-blowing, but they are also alarming. The natural resources on Earth are finite, and although India is blessed with an abundance of essential resources like fresh water, fertile soil, and forests, they won’t last long if the population continues to grow at the current rate.

The Government of India is pushing for population control reforms to stabilise the growth rate. But the citizens also have a duty towards the well-being of the nation. Hopefully, India’s countrymen will pay heed to reforms and take measures to check the population growth.

Also Read | India to become world's most populated nation in 2023?

Also Read | List Of 10 Largest Cities in the World by Population 2022: Why are they so populated? Find the details here!

Also Read | GK Quiz on World Population

Also Read | Top 7 Best Football Players of India (2022)