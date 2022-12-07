List Of 10 Largest Cities in the World by Population 2022: Why are they so populated? Find the details here!

The world's population has reached a number of 8 billion people inhabiting the blue planet despite the fact that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since the 1950s.

56.2 percent of the world's population live in urban cities and they are the majority. It is expected that by 2030 the number will be increasing by 70 percent of the world's population.

The urban environments or "megacities," are the most populated, consisting of 10 million people according to the United Nations.

Presently, the megacities in the world are fewer than 37. It's predicted that the number will rise to 41 by the year 2030.

According to WorldAtlas, here are the largest cities in the world by population!

Sno. City Population 1. Tokyo, Japan 37,274,000, 2. Delhi, India 32,065,760 3. Shanghai, China 28,516,904 4. Dhaka, Bangladesh 22,478,116 5. São Paulo, Brazil 22,429,800 6. Mexico City, Mexico 22,085,140 7. Cairo, Egypt 21,750,020 8. Beijing, China 21,333,332 9. Mumbai, India 20,961,472 10. Osaka, Japan 19,059,856









1. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo tops the list of world city populations with a population of 37,274,000.

Tokyo's population growth has slowed in recent years despite the decent number of people living in the megacity.

A 0.09 percent drop from 2018 to 2019 to a 0.18 percent drop from 2021 to 2022 is noticed in the population of the city.

According to the experts, this is because of the aging population paired and low birth rates.

Another reason could the citizen-employee relocation as the Japanese government implemented tax incentives for Japanese companies to move from Tokyo to less-populated prefectures and offered subsidies for those who relocate.

2. Delhi, India

The second rank for the most populated megacity in Delhi, India, with a population of 32,065,760.

This ranking might be short-lived because according to some studies, Delhi's population will reach a potential 56.4 million people by the year 2028.

A lot of people including students, employees, and explorers move to Delhi as it is home to several attractions that have each been designated as a World Heritage Site, including Red Fort Complex, named for its red-tinted limestone walls.

3. Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China's commercial powerhouse and home to the world's largest seaport has a population of 28,516,904.

Shanghai has recorded year-over-year population growth ranging from 2.59 percent to 2.87 percent since the year 2018 and would probably secure its place in the top three megacities.

4. Dhaka, Bangladesh

One of the world's most densely populated cities with a population of 22,478,116 people, Dhaka, Bangladesh, is skyrocketing through the rankings of the world's most populous cities by moving up to the fourth rank from seventh.

Located at the center of Bangladesh, which borders the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean, this city serves as the country's administrative and economic powerhouse.

5. São Paulo, Brazil

Coming on rank five São Paulo, Brazil has a population of 22,429,800, it's at the top among Brazil's 110 urban areas.

Located in southeastern Brazil, it is surrounded by valleys and foothills.

The largest city in the Southern Hemisphere and has gained a global reputation as a commercial and industrial center.

6. Mexico City, Mexico

The sixth-ranked city with a population of 22,085,140 Mexico City has grown more than 540 percent since 1950.

During the 1900s, the capital city sank an estimated 29 to 36 feet (9 to 11 meters) since it sits on an underground aquifer that is being continually depleted.

In 1958, there was a ban on drilling new wells into the aquifer but the clay soil under Mexico City kept compressed at steady rates.

Several sections of the city are sinking up to 19 inches which is 50 centimeters per year.

7. Cairo, Egypt

The seventh-ranked Cairo, Egypt, has a population of 21,750,020 people.

Cairo consists of the Pyramids of Giza and historical archeological finds, including the recent discovery of mummies with gold-plated tongues.

8. Beijing, China

The eighth-ranked Beijing, China has a population of 21,333,332 and is home to one of the largest and most well-preserved architectural complexes of antiquity, known as The Forbidden City.

Since 1975, the population in Beijing, China, has been rising — and is expected to continue to grow through at least 2035, according to a United Nations report.

9. Mumbai, India

The second last mega-city Mumbai, often referred to by its old name Bombay has a population of 20,961,472 people.

Mumbai earned the name 'City of Dreams' as it is the center of Bollywood, the Indian film industry.

10. Osaka, Japan