India vs. Bharat: Check, What Does the Constitution Say About the Name?

The highly anticipated G20 Summit that is going to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 is creating controversies before it’s even started. A G20 dinner invite was sent out, referring to Droupadi Murmu, the President as the ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘India.’ This dinner invite has sparked a debate in the country, with the Opposition making claims that the Central government will officially change the country’s name from India to Bharat.

Let’s find out what the Indian Constitution says about the name.

Article 1 of the Constitution

Article 1 of the Constitution states that “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. The States and the territories thereof shall be as specified in the First Schedule.

The territory of India shall comprise —

the territories of the States;

the Union territories specified in the First Schedule; and

such other territories as may be acquired.”

As mentioned above, Article 1 of the Constitution recognises both 'India' and 'Bharat' as official names for the country. In simpler words, one can either refer to the nation as India or Bharat, as both of the names are acceptable. However, the name is globally used and recognized.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. In 2016, the Supreme Court rejected a PIL to change India’s name to Bharat.







