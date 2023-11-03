India vs South Africa Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

India vs South Africa Head to Head Record: Two of the most dominant teams in cricket right now are India and South Africa. Both teams are filled with explosive batsmen and put on a show for fans in every match they play.

Another reason why India and South Africa’s games are so exciting is because the pair don’t play against each other too often. India and South Africa have only played 42 test matches together. So, fans expect entertaining games, and their wish often comes true. Find out who holds the edge when it comes to the overall record in international cricket between India and South Africa in their history of playing together.

You can check out the detailed India vs South Africa head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats (ODI, Test, T20I) here at Jagran Josh.

India vs South Africa Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and South Africa have faced each other 5 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The overall record is in South Africa’s favour. The Proteas have won 3 games while India has won 2. However, India has won all the latest matches played in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, and by significant margins.

Winner Margin Year India 6 wickets 2019 India 130 runs 2015 South Africa 3 wickets 2011 South Africa 4 wickets 1999 South Africa 6 wickets 1992

*Last Match Result: 2019 World Cup - India won by 6 wickets

It remains to be seen how India fares against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. India is on an impressive unbeaten streak, having won its first seven games straight.

Barring a shock upset against the Netherlands, South Africa absolutely destroyed its opposition in the 2023 World Cup. The highest total, second fastest century, most centuries and many other records were broken by South Africa.

India has already qualified for the semi-finals and South Africa will too if it wins one more game. However, if South Africa loses to India and goes on to lose its last league game as well, it will open the door for Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands to reach the semis.

Rohit Sharma will lead team India while Temba Bavuma will command South Africa.

Next Game: November 5, 2:00 PM (IST) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India vs South Africa Head to Head in ODI Matches

South Africa holds an edge over India in the ODI format. India has a favourable record against most international teams and has multiple ICC trophies to boast. However, South Africa is a tough team to beat and experts attribute the difference in head-to-head to the playing style and geography of the two countries. India and South Africa have played 90 games so far and the Proteas have won 50 of them.

Team India South Africa Span 1991-2022 1991-2022 Mat 90 90 Won 37 50 Lost 50 37 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 3 3 W/L 0.74 1.351 %W 41.11 55.55 %L 55.55 41.11 %D 0 0 % 42.52 57.47

India vs South Africa Head to Head in T20I

Team India South Africa Span 2006-2022 2006-2022 Mat 24 24 Won 13 10 Lost 10 13 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 1 1 W/L 1.3 0.769 %W 54.16 41.66 %L 41.66 54.16 %D 0 0 % 56.52 43.47

India vs South Africa Head to Head in Test Matches

India and South Africa are toe to toe in Test Cricket. South Africa has won 17 matches and India has won 15 out of 42 total test games. 10 matches were drawn.