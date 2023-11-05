India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 Overview: Highlights, Expected Playing 11, Streaming Details & Weather Forecast

India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Match 37: The moment fans have waited since the beginning of the 2023 ODI World Cup is here. After a month-long wait, the biggest game of the ongoing tournament - between India and South Africa, is set to go down at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The two teams will collide in match 37 of the 2023 ICC World Cup on November 5.

Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match - match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.

India vs South Africa CWC 2023 Match Overview

India and South Africa are at the top of the points table and have absolutely demolished their opposition in the tournament.

India has put on masterful run-chase wins and bowling displays, while South Africa has shined while batting first.

South Africa has broken the record for the highest run total ever in the World Cup and registered four 350+ team scores in the tournament so far. India has claimed the record for most centuries, and most five-wicket hauls thanks to the remarkable performances of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, respectively.

Match 37 of the 2023 ICC World Cup between India and South Africa is billed as the clash of titans due to the two teams’ dominant wins in the championship.

India is unbeaten in 7 games, while South Africa had 5 dominant wins, 1 close game against Pakistan, and 1 shock upset against the Netherlands. Both teams have qualified for the semi-finals and have nothing much to lose in the game other than the net run rate.

Another talking point of the match is Virat Kohli’s 35th birthday. Will he score his 49th ODI hundred and equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record? It remains to be seen. Until now, Kohli has missed three chances of scoring a century in the 2023 World Cup.

India and South Africa aren’t expected to make any changes in the squads considering their most recent wins. However, Hardik Pandya has been officially ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

The showdown between Virat Kohli and Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock and Mohammed Shami is sure to be epic. Hopefully, no bad weather, injuries or other adverse conditions will affect the match.

India and South Africa have an exciting rivalry that’s bound to rouse the 68,000 Eden Gardens crowd on November 5.

In the ICC World Cup, South Africa holds a 3-2 record over India and a 50-37 record in ODI cricket. It remains to be seen how the two teams will perform in the highly competitive match on November 5.

Check out a brief overview of today’s India vs South Africa match below.

2023 World Cup Performance India: Beat Australia by 6 wickets

Beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Beat New Zealand by 4 wickets

Beat England by 100 runs

Beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs South Africa: Beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs

Beat Australia by 134 wickets

Lost to Netherlands by 38 runs

Beat England by 229 runs

Beat Bangladesh by 149 runs

Beat Pakistan by 1 wicket

Beat New Zealand by 190 runs Key Players to Watch Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, Heinrich Klaasen, Mohammed Shami, Rassie van der Dussen Captain India: Rohit Sharma South Africa: Temba Bavuma Last ODI Encounter In World Cup: (2019) India won by 6 wickets In 2022: India won by 7 wickets (SA tour of India)

India vs South Africa: Expected Playing 11 & Order

India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (WC), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Squad: 1 Quinton de Kock (WC), 2 Temba Bavuma (C), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 David Miller, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 Aiden Markram, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 37: India vs South Africa will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Date: November 5, 2023

Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)

Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number

Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.

On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1 HINDI

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

IND vs SA Cricket Match Channel Number

DTH Service Channel Name Channel Number Tata Play Star Sports 1 455 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HD 454 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI 460 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 459 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU 1446 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 1445 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL 1551 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 1550 Tata Play Star Sports 1 KANNADA 1645 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 277 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HD 278 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI 281 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 282 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU 928 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL 803 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 KANNADA 974 Dish TV Star Sports 1 649 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HD 648 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI 621 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 620 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Dish TV Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675 Videocon Star Sports 1 603 Videocon Star Sports 1 HD 602 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI 607 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 606 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Videocon Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675

For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, global digital partners check the link below.

How will the weather be in Kolkata? What are the chances of Rain? Pitch Report

The weather in Kolkata is expected to be mostly sunny with periodic clouds and chances of light showers. The temperature will range between 31O and 23O Celsius.

The Eden Gardens pitch is a batter’s paradise but has favoured bowlers in the 2023 World Cup. Although it’s called the Mecca of Indian cricket, Eden Gardens has witnessed some incredible innings by South Africa over the years.