Indian Air Force (IAF) SPYDER: All You Need To Know 

IAF successfully test-fires SPYDER - a highly mobile, low level & quick reaction Ground to Air missile system!



What is SPYDER?

The full form of SPYDER is Surface to air Python and Derby. It is a short and medium-range mobile air defence system from Israel that has been developed by Rafael (Rafael Advanced Defence Systems) and IAI (Israeli Aerospace Industries).

However, the major contractor is Rafale here.

SPYDER: Details You Need To Know

SPYDER became well known in 2005 when the missiles were fired against test targets in Shdema, Isreal and scored direct hits. It is a low level but quick reaction missile It is a surface to air missile which can engage aircraft, air vehicles, drones etc in the air. SPYDER finds its main use in providing air defence for fixed assets and for the air defence for fixed assets. It also provides defence for mobile forces in combat areas. SPYDER launcher's design is for firing the Python-5 and Derby surface to air missiles. SPYDER launcher is also similar to air to air missile. SPYDER has two variants:

SPYDER-SR (short range) SPYDER-MR (medium range)

These two are quick reactions and all-weather functional self-propelled SA missiles.

Apart from India, the operators of SPYDER are Singapore, the Czech Republic, Ethiopia, Georgia etc currently.

Uses of SPYDER By India:

SPYDER was used during

Russo-Georgian War of 2008 After the Balakot Airstrike on February 27, 2019 Jammu and Kashmir airstrikes of 2019

History of SPYDER in India:

In India 18 SPYDER-MR systems were planned to be acquired for a price of $395 million dollars. This contract was reviewed by CVC India before the agreement of 2008. In 2009 a deal was signed for millions of dollars.

The systems were delivered in 2012. Now 18 SPYDER-MRs along with 750 Python-5 surface to air missiles (SAMs) and 750 Derby SAMs have been delivered.

SPYDER: Ranges of Interception

SPYDER-SR is a short-range missile and thus has a short range of interception. The maximum altitude of interception is 9 km and the maximum range of interception is 15 km.

SPYDER-MR has a greater range of operation of 35 km and can fire up to an altitude of 16 km.

