Most Runs in World Cup by Indian Players: The biggest cricket-playing country in the world is India, and it has produced some of the greatest players of the sport like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli. In every era, Indian players have shined and accomplished great things. There are several records registered by Indian players that will be impossible to break in the future. The geography and pitches of India tend to favour batsmen, resulting in high-scoring matches. As such, the Indian batters are some of the most proficient in the world.

The record for the most international runs, most ODI centuries, and most international hundreds all belong to Indian players. The ODI World Cup, which is the biggest tournament in cricket, has also witnessed some remarkable batting innings by Indian players. Virat Kohli recently overtook Sachin Tendulkar as the player with the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup. Today, we take a look at the highest-run scorers for India at the ODI World Cup from 1975 to 2023.

Indian players with the most runs in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for India at the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. Kohli broke numerous records, like being the first player to cross 700 runs in a single World Cup edition, the most ODI centuries (50), the most runs in a successful run chase and many more.