Indian Players with Most Runs in ODI Cricket World Cup History

Most Runs For India in ODI World Cup History: Check here the list of players who have scored the most runs for India at the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 18, 2023, 21:21 IST
List of Top Batsmen With Most Runs in ODI World Cup for India

Most Runs in World Cup by Indian Players: The biggest cricket-playing country in the world is India, and it has produced some of the greatest players of the sport like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli. In every era, Indian players have shined and accomplished great things.

There are several records registered by Indian players that will be impossible to break in the future. The geography and pitches of India tend to favour batsmen, resulting in high-scoring matches. As such, the Indian batters are some of the most proficient in the world.

The record for the most international runs, most ODI centuries, and most international hundreds all belong to Indian players. The ODI World Cup, which is the biggest tournament in cricket, has also witnessed some remarkable batting innings by Indian players.

Virat Kohli recently overtook Sachin Tendulkar as the player with the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup. Today, we take a look at the highest-run scorers for India at the ODI World Cup from 1975 to 2023.

Check here the Indian players with the most runs in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

ODI World Cup 2023 Most Runs By Indian Players

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for India at the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. Kohli broke numerous records, like being the first player to cross 700 runs in a single World Cup edition, the most ODI centuries (50), the most runs in a successful run chase and many more.

Rank

Player

Inns

Runs

Highest Score

100

1

Virat Kohli

10

711

117

3

2

Rohit Sharma

10

550

131

1

3

Shreyas Iyer

10

526

128*

2

4

KL Rahul

9

386

102

1

5

Shubman Gill

8

350

92

-

Most Runs By Indian Players in ICC Cricket World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar is the top run-scorer for India and overall teams at the ODI World Cup. Tendulkar’s record of 2278 runs in 44 innings will remain unbeaten for a long time. Only Virat Kohli stands a chance to overtake Tendulkar if he plays the next edition of the World Cup.

Position

Player

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Span

1

Sachin Tendulkar

44

2278

152

1992-2011

2

Virat Kohli

36

1741

117

2011-2023

3

Rohit Sharma

27

1528

140

2015-2023

4

Sourav Ganguly

21

1006

183

1999-2007

5

Rahul Dravid

21

860

145

1999-2007

6

Virender Sehwag

22

843

175

2003-2011

7

Momammad Azharuddin

25

826

93

1987-1999

8

MS Dhoni

25

780

91*

2007-2019

9

KL Rahul

18

747

111

2019-2023

10

Yuvraj Singh

21

738

113

2003-2011

11

Kapil Dev

24

669

175*

1979-1992

12

Sunil Gavaskar

19

561

103*

1975-1987

13

Shikhar Dhawan

10

537

137

2015-2019

14

Shreyas Iyer

10

526

128*

2023-2023

15

Ajay Jadeja

18

522

100*

1992-1999

16

Kidambi Srikkanth

23

521

75

1983-1992

17

Navjot Singh Sidhu

10

454

93

1987-1996

18

Gautam Gambhir

9

393

97

2011-2011

19

Suresh Raina

9

358

110*

2011-2015

20

Shubman Gill

8

350

92

2023-2023

 

