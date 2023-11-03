Most Wickets in World Cup by Indian Bowlers: Highest Wicket Takers List

Top Indian players with most wickets in ICC World Cup: Mohammed Shami recently overtook Zaheer Khan as India’s top wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup. Check here the full list of Indian bowlers with th
Get here complete list of Indian Bowlers with highest wickets in World Cup history
Get here complete list of Indian Bowlers with highest wickets in World Cup history

Highest Wicket-Taker for India in World Cup: The biggest supporter of cricket globally is India. The game of cricket is etched in the very soul of India and its 1.4 billion people. India has produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time, like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli.

However, when most fans think of great Indian players, they usually think of batsmen. It’s true that the geography of India favours batters, but in recent times, the bowlers have become the backbone of the Indian cricket team.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian bowlers terrorised the batting lineups of teams like England, New Zealand and Australia. Mohammed Shami, who was benched for the first few matches, turned out to be phenomenal once he got the chance in the playing 11.

Shami registered two five-wicket hauls in 3 matches and in just 14 innings of the World Cup, overtook Zaheer Khan as India’s top wicket-taker. Check here the Indian bowlers with the most wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

Also Read:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Most Wickets In World Cup 2023

MOST Runs In World Cup 2023

Leading Wicket Taker For India in World Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for India in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Pos

Player

Wickets

Innings

Runs

1

Jasprit Bumrah

15

7

219

2

Mohammad Shami

14

3

94

3

Kuldeep Yadav

10

7

264

4

Mohammed Siraj

9

7

306

5

Ravindra Jadeja

9

7

210

List of Highest Wicket-Taker for India in World Cup History

The One-day International (ODI) format in the World Cup allows players to flex their bowling ability better. India is not known for bowlers with high speed but has produced many legendary spinners and swing bowlers. However, in recent days, fast bowlers with speeds exceeding 140kmph have become common in India. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are Indian bowlers who can generate brilliant swing and speed both.

 

Position

Player

Innings

Runs

Wickets

BBI

Span

1

Mohammed Shami

14

581

45

5/18

2015-2023

2

Zaheer Khan

23

890

44

4/42

2003-2011

3

Javagal Srinath

33

1224

44

4/30

1992-2003

4

Jasprit Bumrah

16

590

33

4/39

2019-2023

5

Anil Kumble

18

708

31

4/32

1996-2007

6

Kapil Dev

25

892

28

5/43

1979-1992

7

Manoj Prabhakar

18

640

24

4/19

1987-1996

8

Madan Lal

11

426

22

4/20

1975-1983

9

Yuvraj Singh

14

462

20

5/31

2003-2011

10

Ravindra Jadeja

17

641

20

3/28

2015-2023

11

Harbhajan Singh

20

808

20

3/53

2003-2011

12

Roger Binny

9

382

19

4/29

1983-1987

13

Umesh Yadav

8

321

18

4/31

2015-2015

14

Ashish Nehra

12

409

18

6/23

2003-2011

15

Ravichandran Ashwin

11

457

18

4/25

2011-2023

16

Venkatesh Prasad

14

578

17

5/27

1996-1999

17

Mohinder Amarnath

12

431

16

3/12

1975-1983

18

Kuldeep Yadav

14

601

16

2/24

2019-2023

19

Munaf Patel

11

458

15

4/48

2007-2011

20

Hardik Pandya

13

560

15

3/60

2019-2023

#1 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was not considered among the main bowling lineup in both the 2019 and 2023 World Cup seasons. He was benched for the first few games but made the most of his opportunity when selected for the playing 11. In the 2019 World Cup, he claimed a brilliant hat trick and in the 2023 edition of the tournament, Shami knocked 14 wickets in just 3 innings, registering two five-wicket hauls.

Recommended

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

Lowest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

Highest Batting Average in ICC World Cup

Most Ducks in ICC ODI World Cup

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next