Most Wickets in World Cup by Indian Bowlers: Highest Wicket Takers List

Highest Wicket-Taker for India in World Cup: The biggest supporter of cricket globally is India. The game of cricket is etched in the very soul of India and its 1.4 billion people. India has produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time, like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli.

However, when most fans think of great Indian players, they usually think of batsmen. It’s true that the geography of India favours batters, but in recent times, the bowlers have become the backbone of the Indian cricket team.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian bowlers terrorised the batting lineups of teams like England, New Zealand and Australia. Mohammed Shami, who was benched for the first few matches, turned out to be phenomenal once he got the chance in the playing 11.

Shami registered two five-wicket hauls in 3 matches and in just 14 innings of the World Cup, overtook Zaheer Khan as India’s top wicket-taker. Check here the Indian bowlers with the most wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for India in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Pos Player Wickets Innings Runs 1 Jasprit Bumrah 15 7 219 2 Mohammad Shami 14 3 94 3 Kuldeep Yadav 10 7 264 4 Mohammed Siraj 9 7 306 5 Ravindra Jadeja 9 7 210

List of Highest Wicket-Taker for India in World Cup History

The One-day International (ODI) format in the World Cup allows players to flex their bowling ability better. India is not known for bowlers with high speed but has produced many legendary spinners and swing bowlers. However, in recent days, fast bowlers with speeds exceeding 140kmph have become common in India. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are Indian bowlers who can generate brilliant swing and speed both.

Position Player Innings Runs Wickets BBI Span 1 Mohammed Shami 14 581 45 5/18 2015-2023 2 Zaheer Khan 23 890 44 4/42 2003-2011 3 Javagal Srinath 33 1224 44 4/30 1992-2003 4 Jasprit Bumrah 16 590 33 4/39 2019-2023 5 Anil Kumble 18 708 31 4/32 1996-2007 6 Kapil Dev 25 892 28 5/43 1979-1992 7 Manoj Prabhakar 18 640 24 4/19 1987-1996 8 Madan Lal 11 426 22 4/20 1975-1983 9 Yuvraj Singh 14 462 20 5/31 2003-2011 10 Ravindra Jadeja 17 641 20 3/28 2015-2023 11 Harbhajan Singh 20 808 20 3/53 2003-2011 12 Roger Binny 9 382 19 4/29 1983-1987 13 Umesh Yadav 8 321 18 4/31 2015-2015 14 Ashish Nehra 12 409 18 6/23 2003-2011 15 Ravichandran Ashwin 11 457 18 4/25 2011-2023 16 Venkatesh Prasad 14 578 17 5/27 1996-1999 17 Mohinder Amarnath 12 431 16 3/12 1975-1983 18 Kuldeep Yadav 14 601 16 2/24 2019-2023 19 Munaf Patel 11 458 15 4/48 2007-2011 20 Hardik Pandya 13 560 15 3/60 2019-2023

#1 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was not considered among the main bowling lineup in both the 2019 and 2023 World Cup seasons. He was benched for the first few games but made the most of his opportunity when selected for the playing 11. In the 2019 World Cup, he claimed a brilliant hat trick and in the 2023 edition of the tournament, Shami knocked 14 wickets in just 3 innings, registering two five-wicket hauls.