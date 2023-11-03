Most Wickets in World Cup by Indian Bowlers: Highest Wicket Takers List
Highest Wicket-Taker for India in World Cup: The biggest supporter of cricket globally is India. The game of cricket is etched in the very soul of India and its 1.4 billion people. India has produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time, like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli.
However, when most fans think of great Indian players, they usually think of batsmen. It’s true that the geography of India favours batters, but in recent times, the bowlers have become the backbone of the Indian cricket team.
In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian bowlers terrorised the batting lineups of teams like England, New Zealand and Australia. Mohammed Shami, who was benched for the first few matches, turned out to be phenomenal once he got the chance in the playing 11.
Shami registered two five-wicket hauls in 3 matches and in just 14 innings of the World Cup, overtook Zaheer Khan as India’s top wicket-taker. Check here the Indian bowlers with the most wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup history.
Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for India in the 2023 ICC World Cup.
|
Pos
|
Player
|
Wickets
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
1
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
15
|
7
|
219
|
2
|
Mohammad Shami
|
14
|
3
|
94
|
3
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
10
|
7
|
264
|
4
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
9
|
7
|
306
|
5
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
9
|
7
|
210
List of Highest Wicket-Taker for India in World Cup History
The One-day International (ODI) format in the World Cup allows players to flex their bowling ability better. India is not known for bowlers with high speed but has produced many legendary spinners and swing bowlers. However, in recent days, fast bowlers with speeds exceeding 140kmph have become common in India. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are Indian bowlers who can generate brilliant swing and speed both.
|
Position
|
Player
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
BBI
|
Span
|
1
|
Mohammed Shami
|
14
|
581
|
45
|
5/18
|
2015-2023
|
2
|
Zaheer Khan
|
23
|
890
|
44
|
4/42
|
2003-2011
|
3
|
Javagal Srinath
|
33
|
1224
|
44
|
4/30
|
1992-2003
|
4
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
16
|
590
|
33
|
4/39
|
2019-2023
|
5
|
Anil Kumble
|
18
|
708
|
31
|
4/32
|
1996-2007
|
6
|
Kapil Dev
|
25
|
892
|
28
|
5/43
|
1979-1992
|
7
|
Manoj Prabhakar
|
18
|
640
|
24
|
4/19
|
1987-1996
|
8
|
Madan Lal
|
11
|
426
|
22
|
4/20
|
1975-1983
|
9
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
14
|
462
|
20
|
5/31
|
2003-2011
|
10
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
17
|
641
|
20
|
3/28
|
2015-2023
|
11
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
20
|
808
|
20
|
3/53
|
2003-2011
|
12
|
Roger Binny
|
9
|
382
|
19
|
4/29
|
1983-1987
|
13
|
Umesh Yadav
|
8
|
321
|
18
|
4/31
|
2015-2015
|
14
|
Ashish Nehra
|
12
|
409
|
18
|
6/23
|
2003-2011
|
15
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
11
|
457
|
18
|
4/25
|
2011-2023
|
16
|
Venkatesh Prasad
|
14
|
578
|
17
|
5/27
|
1996-1999
|
17
|
Mohinder Amarnath
|
12
|
431
|
16
|
3/12
|
1975-1983
|
18
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
14
|
601
|
16
|
2/24
|
2019-2023
|
19
|
Munaf Patel
|
11
|
458
|
15
|
4/48
|
2007-2011
|
20
|
Hardik Pandya
|
13
|
560
|
15
|
3/60
|
2019-2023
#1 Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami was not considered among the main bowling lineup in both the 2019 and 2023 World Cup seasons. He was benched for the first few games but made the most of his opportunity when selected for the playing 11. In the 2019 World Cup, he claimed a brilliant hat trick and in the 2023 edition of the tournament, Shami knocked 14 wickets in just 3 innings, registering two five-wicket hauls.
|
