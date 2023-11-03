Mohammed Shami Records and Stats 2023: Total Wickets and Bowling Figures in All Formats

Mohammed Shami is the rarest of talents in Indian cricket. A formidable right-arm fast bowler, Shami is the nightmare of every batsman. His phenomenal performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 has solidified his position as one of the, if not, the best bowler of the tournament.

He was included in the playing XI of the Indian team in the match against New Zealand, where the pacer picked up 5 wickets of the Kiwis, who were unbeatable at the time. In the next match against England, he took 4 wickets, and in the recent match against Sri Lanka, he picked up 5 wickets while giving away just 18 runs. Taking 14 wickets in just 3 matches is nothing but impressive and as expected this magnificent bowler broke multiple records with his five-wicket hauls.

Let’s take a look at the Indian cricketer’s records and achievements.

Records Broken By Mohammed Shami

Here are the records broken by Mohammed Shami after his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ODI WC.

#1 Shami is the leading Indian wicket-taker in World Cup tournaments, surpassing Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath. He has taken 45 wickets in just 14 matches.

#2 He is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing 2023 WC and the 6th overall, picking 14 wickets in only 3 matches. Shami has also the best economy out of all bowlers in the tournament so far. He hasn’t even conceded 100 runs yet.

#3 He has taken the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian in ODIs. Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh have three fifers each, however, Shami has surpassed them and now has four fifers in ODIs.

#4 He has only played in 14 WC matches so far and is now jointly tied with Australia’s Mitchell Starc for the most five-wicket hauls (3) in the history of the quadrennial tournament.

Mohammed Shami Bowling Stats- ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Shami has picked 14 wickets in just 3 matches in the 2023 ODI WC. Check his stats here:

MATCH Wickets Economy Date Venue India vs Sri Lanka 5/18 3.60 02-11-2023 Mumbai India vs England 4/22 3.14 29-10-2023 Lucknow India vs New Zealand 5/54 5.40 22-10-2023 Dharamsala

Mohammed Shami Career Stats- Bowling

Here is an overview of Mohammed Shami’s stats and records in all formats of the sport.

ODI

Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w ODIs 97 96 4824 4455 185 5/18 5/18 24.08 5.54 26.0 10 4 0

Test

Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w Tests 64 122 11515 6346 229 6/56 9/118 27.71 3.30 50.2 12 6 0

T20I

Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w T20Is 23 23 477 711 24 3/15 3/15 29.62 8.94 19.8 0 0 0

Overall Fielding Stats:



Format

Catches

Run Outs

Stumpings Test 16 3 0 ODI 29 1 0 T20I 1 1 0

To say Mohammed Shami is a great bowler is an understatement. With the pace he is moving in this WC tournament, he is expected to rise to the top of the highest-wicket-takers list. He is currently ranked 6th, just behind India’s phenomenal pacer Jasprit Bumrah.