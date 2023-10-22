Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and New Zealand? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked has been a roller coaster ride, consisting of massive upsets and dominating performances. One of the closest and most competitive games took place yesterday between India and New Zealand.

The two teams stood at the top of the points table with 4 straight wins each. IND vs NZ clash was necessary to determine the best league-stage team in the 2023 ICC World Cup, and the hosts India prevailed.

India ended their two-decade drought of losing to New Zealand in ICC events and avenged the heartbreaking defeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final. India and New Zealand clashed in match 21 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

After a slow and troubled start, New Zealand found its footing with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell putting up an impressive partnership. Mitchell scored a century, and New Zealand finished its innings with a total of 273/10 in 50 overs.

India got off to a tremendous start, but successive wickets nearly turned the tide of the game in NZ’s favour. However, Virat Kohli remained on the field and played incredibly in a stressful chase. Unfortunately, Kohli fell short of his 49th ODI century by 5 runs, but he managed to lead India to its fifth consecutive win in the World Cup 2023.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand match here.

Also Read:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? IND vs NZ Result

India won yesterday's World Cup Match with New Zealand by 4 wickets.

Final Score:

New Zealand: 273 (50 Overs)

India: 274/6 (48 Overs)

SCORECARD

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 21, India vs New Zealand?

India’s Mohammed Shami, who played his first match of the tournament, took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 21 between India and New Zealand. Shami claimed a five-wicket haul and was also declared the player of the match.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs New Zealand Match Number 21?

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell played a phenomenal second innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Mitchell hit 130 of 127 balls in a paced but responsible innings that helped New Zealand put up a good run total on the board.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match. Mitchell blasted 5 sixes and 9 fours in his innings of 130 runs.

Who was the Player of the Match for India vs New Zealand?

The player of the match for India vs New Zealand match was Mohammed Shami for his game-changing bowling. NZ were looking phenomenal around the halfway mark of the innings and were racing towards a 300+ score when Shami struck. He claimed an impressive five-wicket haul which helped India restrict New Zealand to 273/10 in 50 overs