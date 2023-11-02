Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and Sri Lanka? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup India vs Sri Lanka: The 2023 ODI World Cup has been a roller coaster ride so far, filled with intense games, record-breaking performances and shocking upsets. The latest match between India and Sri Lanka was no different.

Host India came into the match undefeated throughout the tournament, while Sri Lanka had a record of 2-4 in its 6 games.

It was a do-or-die situation for Sri Lanka, but sadly the team succumbed to pressure. SL captain Kusal Mendis chose to bowl first after winning the toss. India registered a run total of 357/8 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill played as anchors for the team, and both fell short of a few runs to reach their centuries.

Another reason why the match was important was because it was played at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium, where India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. India put on an even more amazing performance this time around as well. India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs and moved to the top of the points table. India became the first team to reach 14 points and thus qualify for the semi-finals.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards, and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs Sri Lanka match here.

Also Read:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? IND vs SL Result

India won yesterday's World Cup Match with Sri Lanka by 302 runs.

Final Score:

India: 357/8 (50 Overs)

Sri Lanka: 55/10 (19.4 Overs)

SCORECARD

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 33, India vs Sri Lanka?

India’s Mohammed Shami, who played his third match of the tournament, took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 33 between India and Sri Lanka. Shami claimed this third five-wicket haul in the ODI World Cup and was also declared the player of the match.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs Sri Lanka Match Number 33?

India’s Shubman Gill played a phenomenal first innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Gill hit 92 runs off 92 balls which helped India put up a good run total on the board.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

India’s Shreyas Iyer hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match. Iyer blasted 6 sixes and 3 fours in his innings of 82 runs.

Who was the Player of the Match for India vs Sri Lanka?

The player of the match for India vs Sri Lanka match was Mohammed Shami for his impeccable bowling. Shami became the top wicket-taker for India in the ODI World Cup with 45 total wickets in 14 innings.