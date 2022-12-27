David Warner Records and Stats

Australian cricket star David Warner has joined an elite club of cricketers after scoring a double century in his 100th test match. Let’s take a look at Warner’s records and stats.
David Warner, the amazing Australian cricketer, has added another record to his list of extraordinary accomplishments. In the test match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Warner became the 10th man in Test history to achieve a century in his 100th Test, and the second cricketer to score a double.  

Warner has joined an elite club of players, after scoring his 25th century in Test and 3rd double century off 254 balls in Test cricket. He became only the second Australian to strike a century in his 100th Test match, following Ricky Ponting, who achieved the milestone in 2006. 

Warner is also the second player, after Gordon Greenidge, to score a century in both his 100th ODI and 100th Test. 

 

The opening batsman had to retire hurt shortly after hitting the milestone, having received an injury while celebrating the monumental success emphatically.

Let’s take a look at the Australian cricketer’s records and achievements. 

 

David Warner Batting Stats

Test:

 

Matches 

100

Innings

183

Not Out 

9

Runs 

8122

Highest Score

335*

Average

46.67

Balls Faced 

11382

Strike Rate 

71.35

No. of 100s 

25

No. of 50s

34

No. of 0s

12

No. of 4s 

955

No. of 6s

64

ODI:

 

Matches 

141

Innings

139

Not Out

6

Runs

6007

Highest Score

179

Average

45.16

Balls Faced

6306

Strike Rate 

95.25

No. of 100s 

19

No. of 50s

27

No. of 0s

3

No. of 4s

638

No. of 6s 

92

 

T20I:

 

Matches 

99

Innings

99

Not Out

11

Runs

2894

Highest Score

100*

Average

32.88

Balls Faced

2048

Strike Rate 

141.30

No. of 100s 

1

No. of 50s

24

No. of 0s

6

No. of 4s

295

No. of 6s 

105

 

Overall Bowling Career Average:

 

Matches 

340

Innings 

20

Overs 

58.0

Maidens 

1

Runs 

277

Wickets

4

Average

69.25

Economy

4.77

Strike Rate 

87.0

David Warner Overall Career Records 

Batting: Most runs

  • Most runs in career (16823) #27

 

  • Most runs in a calendar year (2374) #23

 

Batting: Hundreds

  • Most hundreds in a career (44) #11

 

  • Most hundreds in a calendar year (9) #10

 

  • Hundreds in consecutive innings (3) #6

 

Batting: Nineties

  • Most nineties in career (8) #32

 

Batting: Fifties

  • Most fifties in career (129) #24

 

  • Fifties in consecutive matches (7) #15

 

Batting: Boundaries

  • Most sixes in career (259) #15

 

  • Most fours in career (1872) #19

 

Fielding: Most catches

  • Most catches in career (197) #34

 

Individual: Players

  • Most player-of-the-match awards (35) #18

 

  • Most player-of-the-series awards (11) #7

What could be better celebration than scoring 💯 in 100th Test.

























 

 
