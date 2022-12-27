David Warner Records and Stats
David Warner, the amazing Australian cricketer, has added another record to his list of extraordinary accomplishments. In the test match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Warner became the 10th man in Test history to achieve a century in his 100th Test, and the second cricketer to score a double.
Warner has joined an elite club of players, after scoring his 25th century in Test and 3rd double century off 254 balls in Test cricket. He became only the second Australian to strike a century in his 100th Test match, following Ricky Ponting, who achieved the milestone in 2006.
Warner is also the second player, after Gordon Greenidge, to score a century in both his 100th ODI and 100th Test.
The opening batsman had to retire hurt shortly after hitting the milestone, having received an injury while celebrating the monumental success emphatically.
Let’s take a look at the Australian cricketer’s records and achievements.
David Warner Batting Stats
Test:
|
Matches
|
100
|
Innings
|
183
|
Not Out
|
9
|
Runs
|
8122
|
Highest Score
|
335*
|
Average
|
46.67
|
Balls Faced
|
11382
|
Strike Rate
|
71.35
|
No. of 100s
|
25
|
No. of 50s
|
34
|
No. of 0s
|
12
|
No. of 4s
|
955
|
No. of 6s
|
64
ODI:
|
Matches
|
141
|
Innings
|
139
|
Not Out
|
6
|
Runs
|
6007
|
Highest Score
|
179
|
Average
|
45.16
|
Balls Faced
|
6306
|
Strike Rate
|
95.25
|
No. of 100s
|
19
|
No. of 50s
|
27
|
No. of 0s
|
3
|
No. of 4s
|
638
|
No. of 6s
|
92
T20I:
|
Matches
|
99
|
Innings
|
99
|
Not Out
|
11
|
Runs
|
2894
|
Highest Score
|
100*
|
Average
|
32.88
|
Balls Faced
|
2048
|
Strike Rate
|
141.30
|
No. of 100s
|
1
|
No. of 50s
|
24
|
No. of 0s
|
6
|
No. of 4s
|
295
|
No. of 6s
|
105
Overall Bowling Career Average:
|
Matches
|
340
|
Innings
|
20
|
Overs
|
58.0
|
Maidens
|
1
|
Runs
|
277
|
Wickets
|
4
|
Average
|
69.25
|
Economy
|
4.77
|
Strike Rate
|
87.0
David Warner Overall Career Records
Batting: Most runs
- Most runs in career (16823) #27
- Most runs in a calendar year (2374) #23
Batting: Hundreds
- Most hundreds in a career (44) #11
- Most hundreds in a calendar year (9) #10
- Hundreds in consecutive innings (3) #6
Batting: Nineties
- Most nineties in career (8) #32
Batting: Fifties
- Most fifties in career (129) #24
- Fifties in consecutive matches (7) #15
Batting: Boundaries
- Most sixes in career (259) #15
- Most fours in career (1872) #19
Fielding: Most catches
- Most catches in career (197) #34
Individual: Players
- Most player-of-the-match awards (35) #18
- Most player-of-the-series awards (11) #7
