David Warner Records and Stats

David Warner, the amazing Australian cricketer, has added another record to his list of extraordinary accomplishments. In the test match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Warner became the 10th man in Test history to achieve a century in his 100th Test, and the second cricketer to score a double.

Warner has joined an elite club of players, after scoring his 25th century in Test and 3rd double century off 254 balls in Test cricket. He became only the second Australian to strike a century in his 100th Test match, following Ricky Ponting, who achieved the milestone in 2006.

Warner is also the second player, after Gordon Greenidge, to score a century in both his 100th ODI and 100th Test.

Double hundred for David Warner on his 100th Test match, a knock to remember, he has dominated at MCG.

The opening batsman had to retire hurt shortly after hitting the milestone, having received an injury while celebrating the monumental success emphatically.

After a tremendous knock in scorching heat, @davidwarner31 walks off to a standing ovation for an incredibly well-earned sit down

Let’s take a look at the Australian cricketer’s records and achievements.

David Warner Batting Stats

Test:

Matches 100 Innings 183 Not Out 9 Runs 8122 Highest Score 335* Average 46.67 Balls Faced 11382 Strike Rate 71.35 No. of 100s 25 No. of 50s 34 No. of 0s 12 No. of 4s 955 No. of 6s 64

ODI:

Matches 141 Innings 139 Not Out 6 Runs 6007 Highest Score 179 Average 45.16 Balls Faced 6306 Strike Rate 95.25 No. of 100s 19 No. of 50s 27 No. of 0s 3 No. of 4s 638 No. of 6s 92

T20I:

Matches 99 Innings 99 Not Out 11 Runs 2894 Highest Score 100* Average 32.88 Balls Faced 2048 Strike Rate 141.30 No. of 100s 1 No. of 50s 24 No. of 0s 6 No. of 4s 295 No. of 6s 105

Overall Bowling Career Average:

Matches 340 Innings 20 Overs 58.0 Maidens 1 Runs 277 Wickets 4 Average 69.25 Economy 4.77 Strike Rate 87.0

David Warner Overall Career Records

Batting: Most runs

Most runs in career (16823) #27

Most runs in a calendar year (2374) #23

Batting: Hundreds

Most hundreds in a career (44) #11

Most hundreds in a calendar year (9) #10

Hundreds in consecutive innings (3) #6

Batting: Nineties

Most nineties in career (8) #32

Batting: Fifties

Most fifties in career (129) #24

Fifties in consecutive matches (7) #15

Batting: Boundaries

Most sixes in career (259) #15

Most fours in career (1872) #19

Fielding: Most catches

Most catches in career (197) #34

Individual: Players

Most player-of-the-match awards (35) #18

Most player-of-the-series awards (11) #7

What could be better celebration than scoring 💯 in 100th Test.



David Warner scored hundred in his 100th ODI against India in 2017



And



Scored a hundred in his 100th Test against SA in 2022



David Warner scored hundred in his 100th ODI against India in 2017

And

Scored a hundred in his 100th Test against SA in 2022

He joins Gordon Greenidge to achieve the same.


















































