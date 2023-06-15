Highest Partnerships in ODI World Cup History (1975 - 2019)

The ICC World Cup is the most popular and beloved event in cricket, and fans eagerly await another exciting edition of the tournament. The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup will go down later this year and is on the radar of cricket lovers around the globe. Cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world and for good reason.

The explosive batting innings and the edge-of-the-seat chases result in some electrifying games that glue the viewer to the screens. And need we say anything about the stadium experience? The atmosphere of a cricket stadium is deafening and utterly hair-raising. A must-do for all cricket aficionados.

Most fans prefer to watch good batting, and the World Cup has delivered incredible games from time to time. There have been instances where multiple players have scored hundreds in a single match and recorded 300-run partnerships. Today, we cover the list of the highest partnerships in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Highest Partnerships in the World Cup

Cricket is a team sport and requires significant poise from players, especially the long formats like One-Day International and Test Cricket. Unlike the Twenty20 games, players don’t try to hit boundaries from the first ball and take time to judge the pitch and settle. Sometimes, the batsmen can get too settled and end up scoring double centuries while in their element.

The World Cup has also seen some remarkable stands between batsmen who’ve registered colossal partnerships. A good partnership is essential for ODI games as it shifts the momentum towards the batting side and gives confidence to the succeeding players.

The record for the highest partnership in the World Cup goes to Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle of West Indies, who scored 372 runs against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup. No other team has even come close to overtaking that humungous record, and the previous best partnership was between India’s Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. It came against Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup.

You can check the highest world cup partnerships by runs and wicket order below.

World Cup Highest Partnerships by Runs

Position Partners Runs Wicket Team Opposition Team Score 1 Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle 372 2nd West Indies Zimbabwe 372/2 2 Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid 318 2nd India Sri Lanka 373/6 3 Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan 282 1st Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 327/6 4 David Warner, Steve Smith 260 2nd Australia Afghanistan 417/6 5 David Miller, JP Duminy 256* 5th South Africa Zimbabwe 339/4 6 Faf du Plessis, HM Amla 247 2nd South Africa Ireland 411/4 7 Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly 244 2nd India Namibia 311/2 8 Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid 237* 3rd India Kenya 329/2 9 Ricky Ponting, Damien Martyn 234* 3rd Australia India 359/2 10 Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan 231* 1st Sri Lanka England 231/0 11 Klaas-Jan van Noortwijk, Feiko Kloppenburg 228 2nd Netherlands Namibia 314/4 12 AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla 221 3rd South Africa Netherlands 351/5 13 Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumara Sangakkara 212* 2nd Sri Lanka England 312/1 14 Kumara Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan 210* 2nd Sri Lanka Bangladesh 332/1 15 Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh 207 3rd Australia Kenya 304/7 16 Brad Hodge, Michael Clarke 204 4th Australia Netherlands 358/5 17 Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli 203 3rd India Bangladesh 370/4 18 Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly 202 2nd India Bermuda 413/5 19 Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni 196* 5th India Zimbabwe 288/4 20 Gordon Greenidge, Larry Gomes 195* 3rd West Indies Zimbabwe 218/2 21 Kumara Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan 195 2nd Sri Lanka Scotland 363/9 22 Wajahatullah Wasti, Saeed Anwar 194 1st Pakistan New Zealand 242/1 23 David Warner, Usman Khawaja 192 2nd Australia Bangladesh 381/5 24 Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das 189* 4th Bangladesh West Indies 322/3 25 Joe Root, Eoin Morgan 189 3rd England Afghanistan 397/6