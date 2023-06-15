Highest Partnerships in ODI World Cup History (1975 - 2019)
The ICC World Cup is the most popular and beloved event in cricket, and fans eagerly await another exciting edition of the tournament. The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup will go down later this year and is on the radar of cricket lovers around the globe. Cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world and for good reason.
The explosive batting innings and the edge-of-the-seat chases result in some electrifying games that glue the viewer to the screens. And need we say anything about the stadium experience? The atmosphere of a cricket stadium is deafening and utterly hair-raising. A must-do for all cricket aficionados.
Most fans prefer to watch good batting, and the World Cup has delivered incredible games from time to time. There have been instances where multiple players have scored hundreds in a single match and recorded 300-run partnerships. Today, we cover the list of the highest partnerships in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Highest Partnerships in the World Cup
Cricket is a team sport and requires significant poise from players, especially the long formats like One-Day International and Test Cricket. Unlike the Twenty20 games, players don’t try to hit boundaries from the first ball and take time to judge the pitch and settle. Sometimes, the batsmen can get too settled and end up scoring double centuries while in their element.
The World Cup has also seen some remarkable stands between batsmen who’ve registered colossal partnerships. A good partnership is essential for ODI games as it shifts the momentum towards the batting side and gives confidence to the succeeding players.
The record for the highest partnership in the World Cup goes to Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle of West Indies, who scored 372 runs against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup. No other team has even come close to overtaking that humungous record, and the previous best partnership was between India’s Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. It came against Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup.
You can check the highest world cup partnerships by runs and wicket order below.
World Cup Highest Partnerships by Runs
|
Position
|
Partners
|
Runs
|
Wicket
|
Team
|
Opposition
|
Team Score
|
1
|
Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle
|
372
|
2nd
|
West Indies
|
Zimbabwe
|
372/2
|
2
|
Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid
|
318
|
2nd
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
373/6
|
3
|
Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
282
|
1st
|
Sri Lanka
|
Zimbabwe
|
327/6
|
4
|
David Warner, Steve Smith
|
260
|
2nd
|
Australia
|
Afghanistan
|
417/6
|
5
|
David Miller, JP Duminy
|
256*
|
5th
|
South Africa
|
Zimbabwe
|
339/4
|
6
|
Faf du Plessis, HM Amla
|
247
|
2nd
|
South Africa
|
Ireland
|
411/4
|
7
|
Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly
|
244
|
2nd
|
India
|
Namibia
|
311/2
|
8
|
Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid
|
237*
|
3rd
|
India
|
Kenya
|
329/2
|
9
|
Ricky Ponting, Damien Martyn
|
234*
|
3rd
|
Australia
|
India
|
359/2
|
10
|
Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
231*
|
1st
|
Sri Lanka
|
England
|
231/0
|
11
|
Klaas-Jan van Noortwijk, Feiko Kloppenburg
|
228
|
2nd
|
Netherlands
|
Namibia
|
314/4
|
12
|
AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla
|
221
|
3rd
|
South Africa
|
Netherlands
|
351/5
|
13
|
Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumara Sangakkara
|
212*
|
2nd
|
Sri Lanka
|
England
|
312/1
|
14
|
Kumara Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
210*
|
2nd
|
Sri Lanka
|
Bangladesh
|
332/1
|
15
|
Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh
|
207
|
3rd
|
Australia
|
Kenya
|
304/7
|
16
|
Brad Hodge, Michael Clarke
|
204
|
4th
|
Australia
|
Netherlands
|
358/5
|
17
|
Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli
|
203
|
3rd
|
India
|
Bangladesh
|
370/4
|
18
|
Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly
|
202
|
2nd
|
India
|
Bermuda
|
413/5
|
19
|
Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni
|
196*
|
5th
|
India
|
Zimbabwe
|
288/4
|
20
|
Gordon Greenidge, Larry Gomes
|
195*
|
3rd
|
West Indies
|
Zimbabwe
|
218/2
|
21
|
Kumara Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
195
|
2nd
|
Sri Lanka
|
Scotland
|
363/9
|
22
|
Wajahatullah Wasti, Saeed Anwar
|
194
|
1st
|
Pakistan
|
New Zealand
|
242/1
|
23
|
David Warner, Usman Khawaja
|
192
|
2nd
|
Australia
|
Bangladesh
|
381/5
|
24
|
Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das
|
189*
|
4th
|
Bangladesh
|
West Indies
|
322/3
|
25
|
Joe Root, Eoin Morgan
|
189
|
3rd
|
England
|
Afghanistan
|
397/6
|
Highest Partnerships in the World Cup by Wicket Order
|
Wicket
|
Runs
|
Players
|
Team
|
Opposition
|
1st
|
282
|
WU Tharanga, TM Dilshan
|
Sri Lanka
|
Zimbabwe
|
2nd
|
372
|
MN Samuels, CH Gayle
|
West Indies
|
Zimbabwe
|
3rd
|
237*
|
SR Tendulkar, R Dravid
|
India
|
Kenya
|
4th
|
204
|
BJ Hodge, MJ Clarke
|
Australia
|
Netherlands
|
5th
|
256*
|
DA Miller, JP Duminy
|
South Africa
|
Zimbabwe
|
6th
|
162
|
KJ O'Brien, AR Cusack
|
Ireland
|
England
|
7th
|
116
|
RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni
|
India
|
New Zealand
|
8th
|
117
|
DL Houghton, IP Butchart
|
Zimbabwe
|
New Zealand
|
9th
|
126*
|
SMH Kirmani, N Kapil Dev
|
India
|
Zimbabwe
|
10th
|
71
|
AME Roberts, J Garner
|
West Indies
|
India
|
