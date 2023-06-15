Breaking

Highest Partnerships in ODI World Cup History (1975 - 2019)

World Cup Highest Partnerships: The Cricket World Cup is known for incredible batting innings, and sometimes most of the heavy lifting is done by a few players only. Check here the list of the highest partnerships in World Cup history sorted by runs and wicket order.
Highest Partnerships in ODI World Cup History
Highest Partnerships in ODI World Cup History

The ICC World Cup is the most popular and beloved event in cricket, and fans eagerly await another exciting edition of the tournament. The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup will go down later this year and is on the radar of cricket lovers around the globe. Cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world and for good reason.

The explosive batting innings and the edge-of-the-seat chases result in some electrifying games that glue the viewer to the screens. And need we say anything about the stadium experience? The atmosphere of a cricket stadium is deafening and utterly hair-raising. A must-do for all cricket aficionados.

Most fans prefer to watch good batting, and the World Cup has delivered incredible games from time to time. There have been instances where multiple players have scored hundreds in a single match and recorded 300-run partnerships. Today, we cover the list of the highest partnerships in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Related: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Highest Partnerships in the World Cup

Cricket is a team sport and requires significant poise from players, especially the long formats like One-Day International and Test Cricket. Unlike the Twenty20 games, players don’t try to hit boundaries from the first ball and take time to judge the pitch and settle. Sometimes, the batsmen can get too settled and end up scoring double centuries while in their element.

The World Cup has also seen some remarkable stands between batsmen who’ve registered colossal partnerships. A good partnership is essential for ODI games as it shifts the momentum towards the batting side and gives confidence to the succeeding players.

The record for the highest partnership in the World Cup goes to Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle of West Indies, who scored 372 runs against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup. No other team has even come close to overtaking that humungous record, and the previous best partnership was between India’s Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. It came against Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup.

You can check the highest world cup partnerships by runs and wicket order below.

World Cup Highest Partnerships by Runs

Position

Partners

Runs

Wicket

Team

Opposition

Team Score

1

Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle

372

2nd

West Indies

Zimbabwe

372/2

2

Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid

318

2nd

India

Sri Lanka

373/6

3

Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan

282

1st

Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe

327/6

4

David Warner, Steve Smith

260

2nd

Australia

Afghanistan

417/6

5

David Miller, JP Duminy

256*

5th

South Africa

Zimbabwe

339/4

6

Faf du Plessis, HM Amla

247

2nd

South Africa

Ireland

411/4

7

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly

244

2nd

India

Namibia

311/2

8

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

237*

3rd

India

Kenya

329/2

9

Ricky Ponting, Damien Martyn

234*

3rd

Australia

India

359/2

10

Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan

231*

1st

Sri Lanka

England

231/0

11

Klaas-Jan van Noortwijk, Feiko Kloppenburg

228

2nd

Netherlands

Namibia

314/4

12

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla

221

3rd

South Africa

Netherlands

351/5

13

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumara Sangakkara

212*

2nd

Sri Lanka

England

312/1

14

Kumara Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan

210*

2nd

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

332/1

15

Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh

207

3rd

Australia

Kenya

304/7

16

Brad Hodge, Michael Clarke

204

4th

Australia

Netherlands

358/5

17

Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli

203

3rd

India

Bangladesh

370/4

18

Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly

202

2nd

India

Bermuda

413/5

19

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni

196*

5th

India

Zimbabwe

288/4

20

Gordon Greenidge, Larry Gomes

195*

3rd

West Indies

Zimbabwe

218/2

21

Kumara Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan

195

2nd

Sri Lanka

Scotland

363/9

22

Wajahatullah Wasti, Saeed Anwar

194

1st

Pakistan

New Zealand

242/1

23

David Warner, Usman Khawaja

192

2nd

Australia

Bangladesh

381/5

24

Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das

189*

4th

Bangladesh

West Indies

322/3

25

Joe Root, Eoin Morgan

189

3rd

England

Afghanistan

397/6

 

Highest Partnerships in the World Cup by Wicket Order

Wicket

Runs

Players

Team

Opposition

1st

282

WU Tharanga, TM Dilshan

Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe

2nd

372

MN Samuels, CH Gayle

West Indies

Zimbabwe

3rd

237*

SR Tendulkar, R Dravid

India

Kenya

4th

204

BJ Hodge, MJ Clarke

Australia

Netherlands

5th

256*

DA Miller, JP Duminy

South Africa

Zimbabwe

6th

162

KJ O'Brien, AR Cusack

Ireland

England

7th

116

RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni

India

New Zealand

8th

117

DL Houghton, IP Butchart

Zimbabwe

New Zealand

9th

126*

SMH Kirmani, N Kapil Dev

India

Zimbabwe

10th

71

AME Roberts, J Garner

West Indies

India

 

Recommended

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

Lowest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

ICC World Cup Highest Wicket Takers

Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next