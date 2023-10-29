Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and England? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup India vs England: It has been a tough tournament for the reigning ODI World Cup champions England and a brilliant campaign for the hosts India.

The World Cup match 29 between the two nations was expected to be paramount for the table rankings, and an upset would have had drastic repercussions for all teams.

However, India handed England its fifth loss in the 2023 World Cup and the current champs are now out of the tournament. India advanced to the top of the points table with a sixth straight win.

England also registered several embarrassing records. It became the first defending champion to be bowled out 3 times under 35 overs in a single World Cup edition.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first. India had a good stretch, but Virat Kohli’s duck and Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer’s quick dismissals created immense pressure on the team. In the absence of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur, it was up to the middle order to put up a defendable total.

Rohit Sharma batted well, and so did KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. India scored 229/9 in 50 overs, a small target for the talented English squad. However, the Indian bowlers were no match for the England batters. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami dispatched the English top order within 5 overs. It was all downhill from there, and the match was finished by over 35. The team was all out at 129. India beat England by 100 runs.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs England match here.

Also Read:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ind vs ENG Result

India won yesterday's World Cup Match with England by 100 runs.

Final Score:

India: 229/9 (50 Overs)

England: 129/10 (34.5 Overs)

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 29, India vs England?

India’s Mohammed Shami, who played his second match of the tournament, took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 29 between India and England. Shami claimed four important wickets.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs England Match Number 29?

India’s Rohit Sharma played a phenomenal first innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Sharma hit 87 of 101 balls in a fast-paced but responsible innings that helped India put up a defendable run total on the scoreboard.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

India’s Rohit Sharma hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match. Sharma blasted 3 sixes and 10 fours in his innings of 87 runs.

Who was the Player of the Match for India vs England?

The player of the match for India vs England match was Rohit Sharma for his crucial batting that lifted India out of trouble after losing early wickets. Sharma made 87 runs in 101 balls.