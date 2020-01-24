Indian ranking in different Global Index 2019



It is observed that many questions are being asked (based on the different global indices) in the different competitive exams. This article is based on the Indian ranking in these global indices.

Worth to mention that the publication of these indies creates a political uproar in many countries like India. If the country gets improved ranking then the ruling party tries to encash it, if the ranking degrades then the opposition parties criticise with the government.

Now let’s have a look at India’s ranking in the different Indexes in 2019

Index name Published by Indian Rank/ Topper Global Competitiveness Index 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) 68th /Singapore Gender Gap Index World Economic Forum (WEF) 112nd/ Iceland Global Innovation Index Cornell University, INSEAD and the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) 52/Switzerland Global Peace Index Institute for Economics & Peace 141st/ Iceland Safe Cities Index Economist Intelligence Unit Mumbai : 45th (is the top Indian city in the list )/ Tokyo World Inequality Index Oxfam, independent charitable organizations 147th/Denmark World Press Freedom Index Reporters Without Borders 140th/Norway Corruption Perception Index Transparency International 80/ Denmark and New Zealand Global Terrorism Index Institute for Economics and Peace 7/ Afghnistan (Most impacted by terrorism) Human Development Index United Nations Development Programme 129/ Norway UN World Happiness Report UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network 140th/ Finland Niti Aayog health index 2019 Niti Aayog Kerala on top Global Hunger Index Irish aid agency Concern in partnership with Welthungerhilfe 102/ Belarus (17 countries on top)

So this was the list of some important indices for 2019. this list is very important for all type of competitive exams.

Also read:

List of Reports Published by International Organisations