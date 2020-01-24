Indian ranking in different Global Index 2019
It is observed that many questions are being asked (based on the different global indices) in the different competitive exams. This article is based on the Indian ranking in these global indices.
Worth to mention that the publication of these indies creates a political uproar in many countries like India. If the country gets improved ranking then the ruling party tries to encash it, if the ranking degrades then the opposition parties criticise with the government.
Now let’s have a look at India’s ranking in the different Indexes in 2019
Index name
Published by
Indian Rank/ Topper
Global Competitiveness Index 2019
World Economic Forum (WEF)
68th /Singapore
Gender Gap Index
World Economic Forum (WEF)
112nd/ Iceland
Global Innovation Index
Cornell University, INSEAD and the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)
52/Switzerland
Global Peace Index
Institute for Economics & Peace
141st/ Iceland
Safe Cities Index
Economist Intelligence Unit
Mumbai : 45th (is the top Indian city in the list )/ Tokyo
World Inequality Index
Oxfam, independent charitable organizations
147th/Denmark
World Press Freedom Index
Reporters Without Borders
140th/Norway
Corruption Perception Index
Transparency International
80/ Denmark and New Zealand
Global Terrorism Index
Institute for Economics and Peace
7/ Afghnistan (Most impacted by terrorism)
Human Development Index
United Nations Development Programme
129/ Norway
UN World Happiness Report
UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network
140th/ Finland
Niti Aayog health index 2019
Niti Aayog
Kerala on top
Global Hunger Index
Irish aid agency Concern in partnership with Welthungerhilfe
102/ Belarus (17 countries on top)
So this was the list of some important indices for 2019. this list is very important for all type of competitive exams.
