Indian ranking in different Global Index 2019

There are many global ranking is done by different institutions at the world level. Some famous indices include Ease of doing business ranking, HDI ranking, competitive index. These institutions provide a way forward to the policymakers of different countries for appropriate schemes. 
Jan 24, 2020 19:06 IST
India's Ranking in different Global Index
It is observed that many questions are being asked (based on the different global indices) in the different competitive exams. This article is based on the Indian ranking in these global indices. 

Worth to mention that the publication of these indies creates a political uproar in many countries like India. If the country gets improved ranking then the ruling party tries to encash it, if the ranking degrades then the opposition parties criticise with the government.

Now let’s have a look at India’s ranking in the different Indexes in 2019

Index name

Published by

Indian Rank/ Topper

Global Competitiveness Index 2019

World Economic Forum (WEF)

68th /Singapore

Gender Gap Index

World Economic Forum (WEF)

112nd/ Iceland

Global Innovation Index

Cornell University, INSEAD and the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)

52/Switzerland

Global Peace Index

Institute for Economics & Peace

141st/ Iceland

 

 

 

Safe Cities Index

Economist Intelligence Unit

Mumbai : 45th (is the top Indian city in the list )/ Tokyo

 World Inequality Index

Oxfam, independent charitable organizations

147th/Denmark

World Press Freedom Index

Reporters Without Borders

140th/Norway

Corruption Perception Index

Transparency International

80/ Denmark and New Zealand

Global Terrorism Index

Institute for Economics and Peace

7/ Afghnistan (Most impacted by terrorism)

Human Development Index

United Nations Development Programme

129/ Norway

UN World Happiness Report

UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

140th/ Finland

Niti Aayog health index 2019

Niti Aayog

Kerala on top

Global Hunger Index

Irish aid agency Concern in partnership with Welthungerhilfe

102/ Belarus (17 countries on top)

So this was the list of some important indices for 2019. this list is very important for all type of competitive exams.
