CWG 2022: A look at India's Gold Medal tally in Commonwealth Games (1958 to 2022)

Check the list of India's Gold Medal tally in the Commonwealth Games from 1958 to 2022.
India's Gold Medal tally at Commonwealth Games
India's Gold Medal tally at Commonwealth Games

India at Commonwealth Games: India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 gave a marvelous performance. Indian Contingent at CWG 2022 finished off at the fourth position in the medal tally with a total of 61 medals- 22 Gold, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals and marked themselves as one of the greatest performers at the multi-sport event. India at the Commonwealth Games has competed in all except four editions of the event and participated for the first time at the Second Games in 1934. The country has also hosted Commonwealth Games once in 2010 which was also its most successful event to date with Indian athletes winning 38 Gold, 27 Silver, and 36 Bronze Medals.

India’s first Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games was won in 1958 in Cardiff, Wales. As India at CWG 2022 clinches 22 Gold Medals, we are providing you with the list of Indian Gold Medals that the country has won in the sports event from 1958 to 2022.

What is India’s history at Commonwealth Games?

India joined the Commonwealth Games in 1947 after attaining Independence from Britain. Since then, the country has been to 15 Commonwealth Games with their first games being in the second edition in 1934.

The National Olympic Committee of India was established and recognized in 1927. It has been responsible for organizing India’s participation in both the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Who won the first ever Commonwealth Games medal for India?

India's first ever Commonwealth Games medal was won by Rashid Anwar, who won a Bronze in the category of Wrestling in the 1934 Empire Games. Rashid Anwar was an Indian freestyle sports wrestler who competed in the 1936 Summer Olympics. 

India's Gold Medal Tally in Commonwealth Games (1958 to 2022)

Year

Gold

1934 

0

1938 

0

1954

0

1958  

2

1966 

3

1970

5

1974 

4

1978

5

1982

5

1990

13

1994

6

1998

7

2002

30

2006

22

2010 

38

2014

15

2018 

26

2022

22

Total

203

India at Commonwealth Games: Medal Tally by Sport

Name of the Sport

Gold

Silver 

Bronze

Total

Shooting

63

44

28

135

 Wrestling

49

39

26

114

 Weightlifting

46

51

36

133

 Boxing

11

13

20

44

 Badminton

10

8

13

31

 Table tennis

10

5

13

28

 Athletics

6

14

16

36

 Archery

3

1

4

8

 Hockey

1

4

1

6

 Squash

1

2

2

5

 Tennis

1

1

2

4

 Lawn bowls

1

1

0

2

 Powerlifting 

1

0

1

2

 Judo

0

5

6

11

 Gymnastics

0

1

2

3

 Cricket

0

1

0

1

 Swimming

0

0

1

1

Totals (17 name of sports)

203

190

171

564

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.

