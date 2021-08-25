Indrajaal: All about India's first indigenous drone defence dome here

A Hyderabad based technology Research and Development organization Grene Robotics has developed India's first indigenous drone defence dome known as Indrajaal.

About:

The drone defence dome has a capability to autonomously protect an area of 1000-2000 square kilometres against the aerial threats by assessing and acting on aerial threats like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, munitions loitering and Low Radar Cross Section targets.

It would be helpful in providing the defence bases the protection needed by them that would be beneficial for the linear infrastructure against advanced weaponry.

Why is this system required?

It is required as many rogue agencies that are against India use technologies like UAVs and Smart Swarms etc. It was on July 27, Jammu Air base was attacked to drop explosives next to Mi-17 hangar. The manual weapons and a point based defence system cannot defend the modern warfares that are operated by AI and robots.

Features of Indrajaal:

It has real time awareness of the situation It has an integrated all current weapons suite and infrastructure. It also has a synergistic combination of 9-10 technologies and a 24X7 persistent and autonomous monitoring and tracking service.

What is an autonomous defence weapon system?

Autonomous defence weapon system is a third revolution of warfare. India's Indrajaals designs are based on delivering autonomy to the defence forces. It would be done by leveraging the combination of 9-10 technologies powered by artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and robotics. It would make it capable of identifying, deciding, assessing and evolving autonomously in real time. Future Expectations:

This Indrajaal can provide seamless connectivity and can do that better than any 300 point defence anti UAV system .

Gene Robotics has simulated models to defence personnel and talks are on with the private sector giants to scale up and implement the defence shield.

Executive director Gopi Reddy said, “Indrajaal is capable of identifying, assessing, deciding, acting and evolving autonomously in real-time, round the clock. Whether the threat is single or multiple or a combination of UAVs, loitering munitions and such, the system is capable of countering all such threats. It can be integrated with the current weapons infrastructure.

Read| Ashraf Ghani: All about the President who fled Afghanistan as Taliban swept in