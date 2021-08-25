Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indrajaal: All about India's first indigenous drone defence dome here

Know all about India's first indigenous drone defence dome here. The article enlightens you on the requirement of this dome, the details of it and the key features it possesses.
Created On: Aug 25, 2021 16:39 IST
Modified On: Aug 25, 2021 16:48 IST
Indrajaal
Indrajaal

JagranjoshJagranjoshA Hyderabad based technology Research and Development organization Grene Robotics has developed India's first indigenous drone defence dome known as Indrajaal. 

About:

The drone defence dome has a capability to autonomously protect an area of 1000-2000 square kilometres against the aerial threats by assessing and acting on aerial threats like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, munitions loitering and Low Radar Cross Section targets. 

It would be helpful in providing the defence bases the protection needed by them that would be beneficial for the linear infrastructure against advanced weaponry.

Why is this system required?

  1. It is required as many rogue agencies that are against India use technologies like UAVs and Smart Swarms etc. 
  2. It was on July 27, Jammu Air base was attacked to drop explosives next to Mi-17 hangar. 
  3. The manual weapons and a point based defence system cannot defend the modern warfares that are operated by AI and robots. 

Features of Indrajaal:

  1. It has real time awareness of the situation
  2. It has an integrated all current weapons suite and infrastructure.
  3. It also has a synergistic combination of 9-10 technologies and a 24X7 persistent and autonomous monitoring and tracking service. 

What is an autonomous defence weapon system?

Autonomous defence weapon system is a third revolution of warfare. India's Indrajaals designs are based on delivering autonomy to the defence forces. It would be done by leveraging the combination of 9-10 technologies powered by artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and robotics. It would make it capable of identifying, deciding, assessing and evolving autonomously in real time. Future Expectations:

This Indrajaal can provide seamless connectivity and can do that better than any 300 point defence anti UAV system .

Gene Robotics has simulated models to defence personnel and talks are on with the private sector giants to scale up and implement the defence shield. 

Executive director Gopi Reddy said, “Indrajaal is capable of identifying, assessing, deciding, acting and evolving autonomously in real-time, round the clock. Whether the threat is single or multiple or a combination of UAVs, loitering munitions and such, the system is capable of countering all such threats. It can be integrated with the current weapons infrastructure.

Read| Ashraf Ghani: All about the President who fled Afghanistan as Taliban swept in

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()

Related Categories

    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
    Next

    Post Comment

    1 + 1 =
    Post

    Comments