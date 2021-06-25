International Day of the Seafarer 2021: History, Significance, Theme, Quotes, and Wishes

International Day of the Seafarer is celebrated every year on June 25 to appreciate the invaluable contribution made by seafarers to world trade. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the seafarers were on the frontlines and have helped in keeping the supply chains smooth, despite the uncertainties about port access, crew changeovers and repatriation.

Prime Minister Modi in his address to seafarers said, "Sailors are indispensable to the world including India. India country has a coastline of over 7,500 km, if we can increase skill development in this area, we can give lakhs of sailors to the world."

International Day of the Seafarer 2021: Theme

The theme of International Day of the Seafarer 2021 is 'A Fair Future for Seafarers'. The theme aims at increasing the visibility of seafarers and calls for their fair futures. It discusses issues that will still be relevant once the pandemic is over such as fair treatment of seafarers, working conditions, and more.

International Day of the Seafarer 2021: History

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping, adopted a resolution to observe the Day of the Seafarers in 2010. The first International Day of the Seafarer was celebrated on 25 June 2011 to pay tribute to seafarers around the world for their contribution to the world economy.

International Day of the Seafarer 2021: Significance

The International Day of the Seafarer is observed every year to encourage governments globally to support seafarers amid the pandemic and calls for their fair future. On this day, let us acknowledge and thank seafarers for their important contribution to world trade.

International Day of the Seafarer 2021: Quotes

1- Home is where the anchor drops.

2- I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning how to sail my ship.

3- All men were born equal but some of them went and became seafarers.

4- It is not that life ashore is distasteful to me, but life at sea is better.

5- I wanted freedom, open air and adventure. I found it on the sea.

6- At sea, I learned how little a person needs, not how much.

7- Life is like the ocean. Waves will try to knock you down and push you back to where you started but once you fight through them, the entire ocean is yours.

8- I do not know whether I have been a good seaman, but I have been a very faithful one.

International Day of the Seafarer 2021: Wishes

1- Thank you for fighting the roughest seas. Happy Seafarers Day 2021!

2- May no sailor go unloved, may no sailor walk alone, may no sailor be forgotten until they come home. Here's wishing you a joyous Seafarers Day!

3- Seafarers are key workers. Thank you for all your efforts. Happy International Day of the Seafarer!

4- Thank you for being on the front line during these unprecedented times. Happy International Seafarers Day 2021!

5- When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. Happy International Day of the Seafarer 2021!

