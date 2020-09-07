International Literacy Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

International Literacy Day 2020: The day spread awareness about the importance of literacy for individuals, communities, and societies and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies. It is necessary to raise awareness in the world of literary issues that are faced by people and also to endorse campaigns that help increase literacy for all people.

International Literacy Day 2020: Theme

The theme for 2020 is “Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond." It highlights the especially on the role of educators and changing pedagogies. The theme highlights literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective, and therefore, mainly focuses on youth and adults.

The theme for 2019 is 'Literacy and Multilingualism'. We know that with the progress still challenges about literacy persist. It is distributed unevenly across countries and populations. Therefore, it is necessary to focus on the linguistic diversity in education and literacy development to overcome the challenges and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The theme for 2018 is 'Literacy and Skills Development' to explore integrated approaches that simultaneously support the development of literacy and skills, to improve the lives and work of people and contribute to equitable and sustainable societies. This day also focuses on the various skills and competencies required for employment, careers, and livelihoods, particularly technical and vocational skills along with transferable and digital skills.

We all also know that International Literacy Day was adopted as the part of the UN's sustainable development goals program in 2015 and Goal 4 has one of its targets ensuring all young people achieve literacy and numeracy basically those adults who lack these skills and opportunities are also provided so that they can acquire them.

International Literacy Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Poems and more

International Literacy Day: History

On 26 October 1966, UNESCO proclaimed 8 September as International Literacy Day to combat worldwide issues of illiteracy. The purpose was not only to combat illiteracy but also to promote literacy as a tool that could empower individuals as well as whole communities. Due to this many people around the globe will get employment opportunities and will improve their lives. Do you know that the idea of an International Literacy Day was born at the World Conference of Ministers of Education on the eradication of illiteracy held in Tehran in 1965? This day was also adopted as the part of UN's sustainable development goals program in 2015. The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Importance of International Literacy Day

UNESCO has been central to improve literacy worldwide and that is why promotes International Literacy Day in partnership with governments, charities, local communities, and experts in the field worldwide. By adopting various themes every year wants to turn attention on literacy in all its forms in a changing world. No doubt without literacy we can't make changes in the world and also can't improve our living being.

According to UNESCO "Literacy is the best remedy" which is the key to the right for all to an education. Also, we all know that UNESCO sustainable development goals mobilise efforts to eradicate poverty and inequalities across the world, and improving literacy rates are an integral element. UNESCO also announces International Literacy awards; these are prestigious prizes recognising excellence and innovation submissions on the "Literacy and skills development" theme for 2018. With this further, the importance of this day will be enhanced and promotes awareness and relevance of literacy and adult learning.

Why is International Literacy Day celebrated?

This day is celebrated to promote human attention towards literacy and know their rights for social and human development. As the food is important to be alive and success the same literacy is also important. It is a necessary tool to eradicate poverty, lowering child mortality, controlling population growth, attaining gender equality, etc. It is correctly said that literacy has the ability to raise the family status. Therefore, this day is celebrated to encourage the people towards getting continuous education and understand their responsibility for the family, society, and the country.

UNESCO continues to play a leading role in improving global literacy and promoting International Literacy Day with governments, communities, etc. Through themes and several programmes, it aims to highlight the role of literacy and skills development in the context of a changing world.

