IOC Approves Inclusion of Cricket in Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Check All Details Here

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is currently going on, and cricket fans around the world are hooked on watching incredible innings and record-breaking performances by players. It’s the most exciting time to be a cricket fan right now, and it’s about to get even better.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the inclusion of cricket and four other sports in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. A few games will be making their comeback, while others will debut at the LA28 Olympics. Cricket will return for the first time since 1900 and will be played in the short T20 format.

The 141st session of the IOC was held in Mumbai, India from October 15-17 and PM Narendra Modi also conveyed India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics. But it’s cricket that’s set to gain a global appeal due to its inclusion in the World Cup. Dive in to learn all about cricket in the 2028 LA Olympics with complete details.

Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Cricket and List of Sports Included

Cricket will be making its return in the 2028 Olympics after a century. The popular bat-and-ball game was last included in the 1900 Paris Olympics. Here are the additional sports approved by the IOC in its 141st session.

Baseball/softball

Cricket (T20)

Flag football

Lacrosse (sixes

Squash

All five sports were voted in as a single package with two negative votes from about 90 IOC members at the 141st session in Mumbai, India.

Baseball and softball have been part of the Olympics at several editions, most recently being at Tokyo 2020. Baseball and softball are especially popular in Japan and USA.

Cricket was last played at the Olympic Games in Paris in 1900.

Lacrosse was included at the St Louis 1904 Olympics and London 1908 Olympics.

Flag football and squash will make their debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

“The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States. These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally.”