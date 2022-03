Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 LSG Full Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will compete against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their inaugural IPL 2022 match at 7:30 pm on March 28 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The newly formed IPL franchise will be led by KL Rahul and Zimbabwe Cricketer Andy Flower will coach the team.

The team will look forward to winning their inaugural IPL 2022 match to maximise their chances of lifting the coveted trophy.

TATA IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Schedule

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1 GT vs LSG 28 March 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 2 LSG vs CSK 31 March 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 3 SRH vs LSG 4 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 4 LSG vs DC 7 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 5 RR vs LSG 10 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 6 MI vs LSG 16 April 2022 03:30 PM Cricket Club of India 7 LSG vs RCB 19 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 8 MI vs LSG 24 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 PBKS vs LSG 29 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 10 LSG vs DC 1 May 2022 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 11 LSG vs KKR 7 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 12 LSG vs GT 10 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 13 LSG vs RR 15 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 14 KKR vs LSG 18 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

KL Rahul (Captain), Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shahbaz Nadeem.

