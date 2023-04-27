Who is the owner of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

Rajasthan Royals Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a celebrated cricket tournament that draws millions of viewers from around the world. IPL is held every year in summer by the Indian cricket control board, the BCCI and has become one of the most valuable sports leagues globally. IPL follows a T20 playing format, resulting in brief but exhilarating games with a heavy focus on entertainment.

Ten teams play in the IPL, each representing different states or cities of India. Fans tend to cheer for their home or favourite team, and this is another reason behind the immense popularity of IPL. One of the most known IPL franchises is Rajasthan Royals. It won the inaugural IPL in 2008 and has a huge fanbase in North India, especially in Rajasthan. However, the team and its owners have a controversial history too. Dive in to find out more about Rajasthan Royals and its owners.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Owner History 2023

Rajasthan Royals is a famous franchise of the Indian Premier League and is based out of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.

RR debuted in the 2008 IPL and won their maiden season.

The franchise was the cheapest of the original eight teams and was bought by Emerging Media for $67 million.

RR used to be one of the most popular and favoured teams in the IPL until a major scandal brought them down in the public’s eyes.

Businessman Raj Kundra and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty later bought a stake in RR and became joint owners till 2015, when Kundra was banned for life for his involvement in a betting scandal. RR was also suspended for two years.

The ownership of RR attracted controversy as back as 2010 when it was revealed that undisclosed shareholders held a significant stake in the franchise and that fictitious bids were made, violating BCCI norms.

As of today, Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media owners have a majority 65% stake in the IPl. Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital are minority stakeholders in RR. Shane Warne also owned a 3% stake in RR.

As of 2022, Rajasthan Royals is the tenth most valuable IPL team, with an estimated value of $1 billion.

What is the current the owner of Rajasthan Royals?

Manoj Badale of Emerging Media, Lachlan Murdoch, and RedBird Media are the owners of Rajasthan Royals in 2023. Suresh Chellaram is also an investor in RR.

RR is jointly owned by the majority and key minority stakeholders.

Manoj Badale is an Indian-born-British businessman and venture capitalist born on December 31, 1967, in Dhule, Maharashtra.

He has been associated with Rajasthan Royals since the very first auction and makes most of the major decisions.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals is one of the original IPL franchises which debuted in 2008. RR won the very first IPL season but hasn’t been able to repeat the success again. They have reached the playoffs only four times since 2008 but played the 2022 IPL final against newcomers Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals has been performing well under the captaincy of Sanju Samson and hopes to create history again in IPL 2023.

The coach of RR in 2023 is Kumar Sangakkara, while Sanju Samson is the captain. Ranjit Barthakur is the chairman of RR, while Jake Lush McCrum is the CEO. The home ground of the Rajasthan Royals is the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

You can check the full 2023 squad of Rajasthan Royals below.

