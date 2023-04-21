Who is the owner of Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

Mumbai Indians Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the world’s most popular cricket tournaments and has achieved a massive fan following in just over a decade. However, when you think of IPL, it’s impossible not to think of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians is the most valuable IPL team and also the most skilled. The team has won the IPL a record 5 times and is known for its aggressive batting and bowling lineups. Rohit Sharma has been the captain of Mumbai Indians since 2013. But do you know who is the owner of Mumbai Indians? Dive in to find out.

Related: IPL 2023 Schedule, Teams, Players, Matches, Venues, Timings, and Results

Mumbai Indians (MI) Owner 2023

Mumbai Indians is owned by Indiawin Sports Private Limited. It’s a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and was founded in 2007. Indiawin Sports owns multiple franchises in various cricket leagues around the world. While Mukesh Ambani is the head of Reliance Industries, the sports division is overseen by Nita and Aakash Ambani, who are often seen at the games cheering for the players. Nita Ambani, being the wife of Mukesh Ambani and a director of Reliance Industries is also an owner of Mumbai Indians. However, Mukesh Ambani is the sole owner of MI on paper.

Related: IPL 2023 Points Table

Who is Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and the entire Asia, with an estimated net worth of ₹ 6.7 lakh crores. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

He was born into a Gujarati Hindu family to Dhirubai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. He also has a younger brother Anil Ambani and two sisters.

He helped his father establish Reliance Industries Limited and since 1981, has been part of the company’s exponential growth as a highly profitable multinational conglomerate.

Ambani is into many businesses apart from sports. Reliance Industries deals in petrochemicals, oil and gas, chemicals, retail, telecommunications and media as well.

Mukesh Ambani is married to Nita Ambani and has three children, Anant and twins Aakash and Isha Ambani.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani Net Worth 2023

Who is Nita Ambani?

Nita Ambani is an Indian philanthropist and the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation.

She is a director of Reliance Industries, headed by her husband Mukesh Ambani.

Nita Ambani is known for her charitable causes and has been listed among the most influential women in Asia.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians are infamous for slow starting in IPL and have never won their opening game under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Yet, they manage to make it into the playoffs by the skin of their teeth and end up winning the finals. MI has lifted the IPL trophy 5 times in the last decade. In 2023, Rohit Sharma is again leading the team, albeit with fresh faces and young rising stars. Mark Boucher is the coach of Mumbai Indians. You can check the full squad of Mumbai Indians here.