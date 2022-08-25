Is The Air Of Your City Breathable? Here Are The Top 10 Most Polluted Cities Of The World!

Missing flights is a big nightmare for folks who always like to be on the go. However, in case your flight gets missed for the following cities, consider it as a blessing for your lungs from the heavens, as breathing in these cities can be hazardous.

Mankind's activities contaminating air, making it unbearable for all beings is not new news. The result? The entire ecosystem suffers the adverse results of pollution.

The survey released by the Health Effects Institute’s (HEI) State of Global Air Initiative lists the following 10 most polluted cities in the world.

1. Delhi, India

The National Capital Territory of India, Delhi, is a metropolitan city that’s famous for not one but many things; from being a hub of career opportunities to its monumental beauty to the central government institutions.

However, according to the survey, the city ranks number 1 for one more reason, which is definitely not a pleasant one.

Well, Delhi is the most polluted city in the world.

As per the statistics, it holds the highest average level of particulate matter (PM2.5) among others. The city reports 110 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) of annual exposure.











2. Kolkata, India

Delhi and Kolkata are among the top metropolitan cities flooded with opportunities. Both the cities, however, share one more similarity.

While Delhi is the most polluted city in the world, Kolkata comes in the second position in this sense. It has the second highest level of fine particulate matter(PM2.5). The average annual exposure is 84 µg/m3.







3. Kano, Nigeria

The city of Kano, Nigeria grabs the third position in the list of most polluted cities. The city of Kano records an annual average PM2.5 of 83.6 µg/m3.







4. Lima, Peru

Lima comes in the fourth position of the world’s most polluted cities, with an annual average fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentration of 73.2 µg/m3. This is worrisome news for the people of Peru.







5. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Just like India, Bangladesh’s capital too comes on the list of most polluted cities. Dhaka grabs the 5th position in the list of the world’s most polluted cities with an annual average fine PM2.5 concentration of 71.4 µg/m3.







6. Jakarta, Indonesia

The Indonesian city secured the sixth position in the list with an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 67.3 µg/m3. This comes as alarming news for the people of Jakarta.

7. Lagos, Nigeria

The city of Lagos records an annual average PM2.5 of 66.9 µg/m3. With this, it holds the seventh position on the list.









8. Karachi, Pakistan

The city of Karachi grabbed 8th position in the list of the world’s most polluted cities, with an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 63.6 µg/m3.







9. Beijing, China

The second last in the list of 10 most polluted cities in the world is Beijing. It records an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 55 µg/m3.







10. Accra, Ghana

The last on the list is the city of Accra in Ghana. It records an annual average exposure of 51.9 µg/m3.









The Takeaway

While there are only 10 names on this list, this doesn’t mean that the air quality of other cities of the world is breathable. With air pollution causing deadly health hazards to animals, plants, and humans, while also contaminating natural resources, it is high time for humanity to take firm steps toward environmental protection. Remember, there is no Planet B.