It will take a genius to spot 5 differences in the Alice in Wonderland picture within 15 seconds. Are you one?

Do you want to find out how good of an observer you are? If you do, then we have the perfect test for you- spot the difference puzzles. These puzzles are excellent ways to sharpen your visual memory and mental dexterity. Finding differences between two nearly identical images is a very difficult task. You have to implement your observation skills and attention to detail in order to solve these puzzles. And we have an interesting one ready for you. Are you up for it? Let’s get started.

You have the eyes of a wizard if you can spot 1 difference between the two Harry Potter images in 4 seconds!

Spot the difference- Spot 5 differences in 15 seconds

Source: Bright Side | Credit: Alice in Wonderland @ Disney

There are 3 differences between the girls fighting pictures. Can you find them all in 9 seconds?

Take a good look at the two pictures above featuring Alice from one of Disney’s classic hits, Alice in Wonderland. Though the two images might look similar, there are 5 differences between them. Your task is to find the 5 differences between the two images in 15 seconds or less. Are you up for it? Do you think you can do this? Well, it's about time we found out. Set your timer and begin. Best of luck, guys!

Completing a spot the difference game successfully will help you enhance your memory and visual perception, as well as your ability to concentrate. Here is another one for you:

Only someone with a 20/20 vision can spot 6 differences in the cats picture within 24 seconds!

Time’s up, guys! Were you able to spot all 5 differences in the puzzle within 15 seconds? Scroll down to see the solution.

Spot the Difference Solution

Here are the differences between the two Alice in Wonderland pictures:

Source: Bright Side | Credit: Alice in Wonderland @ Disney

We hope that you had fun solving this. You can also try:

Only someone attentive can spot 3 differences in the walking meme picture within 11 seconds!

Only eagle-eyed people can spot 3 differences between the pictures of the Japanese man within 12 seconds!

Can you spot 3 differences between the couple picture in 12 seconds?