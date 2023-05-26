You have the eyes of a wizard if you can spot 1 difference between the two Harry Potter images in 4 seconds!

Spot the difference puzzles are excellent ways to sharpen your visual skills and mental agility. They challenge your observation skills and attention to detail, as finding differences between two nearly identical pictures is a difficult task.

In today's world, strong mental abilities are more important than ever. Spot-the-difference games are a great way of honing your observation skills and stimulating your cognitive abilities.

So, if you're looking for a fun way to kill time while also exercising your brain, spot the difference puzzles are a great option.

How skilled are you at observing things? Let’s find out.

Spot the difference- Spot 1 difference in 4 seconds

The image below shows two pictures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley from the movie “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Source: Buzzfeed

This spot the difference picture is a still from the 3rd Harry Potter movie, The Prisoner of Azkaban. All of the three main characters- Harry, Hermione, and Ron can be seen in the still. Although the two images are identical, there is one difference between them. This difference is very difficult to spot. Can you find it in 4 seconds?

Let’s begin. Your time starts now.

Completing a spot the difference game successfully will help you enhance your memory and visual perception, as well as your ability to concentrate. Have you noticed the difference yet? The clock is ticking!

Time’s up. Were you able to spot all of the differences in the Harry Potter picture? Congratulations to those who were able to identify the differences between the two pictures in the allotted time. If you couldn't identify the differences, don't worry because we're about to give you the solution.

Spot the Difference Solution

Here is the difference between the two Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban picture:

