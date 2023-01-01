School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Colleges
GK
SRM University
Madhyamik Result
Jobs
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
Web Stories
हिन्दी
CBSE
State Boards
ICSE Board
UP Board
Bihar Board
Rajasthan Board
Maharashtra Board
MP Board
Home
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Categories
Latest Education News
SSC CHSL Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in: Download Tier 1 PDF, Cutoff Marks at ssc.nic.in
44 mins ago
Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Check 10th Result at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net
1 hour ago
Goa Board SSC Result Tommorow at 4:30 pm, Direct Links to Check Goa 10th Term 2 Result and Other Previous Year Details
1 hour ago
Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: You have predator eyes if you can spot a zebra among wildebeests in 9 seconds!
3 hrs ago
G7 2023 Japan: Know About Schedule, Agenda, Key Issues, Participants, India’s Role and More
3 hrs ago
SpaceX Ax-2 Private Mission: All You Need To Know
3 hrs ago
OPSC Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 176 Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Post Vacancies
3 hrs ago
RBSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates :जल्द आ सकता है राजस्थान 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, यहाँ से देख सकेंगे अपने नतीजे
3 hrs ago
50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 10
3 hrs ago
TN SSLC 10th Toppers List 2023, Girls Outshine Boys: Tamil Nadu ടോപ്പർമാർ Name, Pass Percentage, District-wise Details
3 hrs ago
LINK ACTIVE results.kite.kerala.gov.in SSLC Result 2023: Check Kerala 10th ഫലം, Marksheet via Saphalam, PRD LIVE, DigiLocker Mobile App
3 hrs ago
Haryana Open School Result 2023 : जल्द जारी होंगे हरियाणा ओपेन स्कूल के नतीजे, जानें कब और कैसे देखें अपना रिजल्ट
4 hrs ago
60+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 6
4 hrs ago
कौन सी है भारत में बहने वाली सबसे गहरी नदी, जानें
4 hrs ago
3500 टन लोहे से बना है यमुना का पुराना लोहे का पुल, 1866 में हुआ था निर्माण
4 hrs ago
Black Moon 2023 Today: What Is Black Moon? When, Where & How To Watch It?
4 hrs ago
Kayla Unbehaun Case: Know Everything About The Missing Girl Rescued Due To Netflix Series Unsolved Mysteries
4 hrs ago
Spot the Difference: Can you spot 4 differences between the kids playing in snow pictures in 11 seconds?
4 hrs ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
SSC CHSL Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in: Download Tier 1 PDF, Cutoff Marks at ssc.nic.in
44 mins ago
Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Check 10th Result at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net
1 hour ago
Goa Board SSC Result Tommorow at 4:30 pm, Direct Links to Check Goa 10th Term 2 Result and Other Previous Year Details
1 hour ago
Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: You have predator eyes if you can spot a zebra among wildebeests in 9 seconds!
3 hrs ago
G7 2023 Japan: Know About Schedule, Agenda, Key Issues, Participants, India’s Role and More
3 hrs ago
SpaceX Ax-2 Private Mission: All You Need To Know
3 hrs ago
OPSC Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 176 Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Post Vacancies
3 hrs ago
RBSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates :जल्द आ सकता है राजस्थान 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, यहाँ से देख सकेंगे अपने नतीजे
3 hrs ago
50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 10
3 hrs ago
TN SSLC 10th Toppers List 2023, Girls Outshine Boys: Tamil Nadu ടോപ്പർമാർ Name, Pass Percentage, District-wise Details
3 hrs ago
LINK ACTIVE results.kite.kerala.gov.in SSLC Result 2023: Check Kerala 10th ഫലം, Marksheet via Saphalam, PRD LIVE, DigiLocker Mobile App
3 hrs ago
Haryana Open School Result 2023 : जल्द जारी होंगे हरियाणा ओपेन स्कूल के नतीजे, जानें कब और कैसे देखें अपना रिजल्ट
4 hrs ago
60+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 6
4 hrs ago
कौन सी है भारत में बहने वाली सबसे गहरी नदी, जानें
4 hrs ago
3500 टन लोहे से बना है यमुना का पुराना लोहे का पुल, 1866 में हुआ था निर्माण
4 hrs ago
Black Moon 2023 Today: What Is Black Moon? When, Where & How To Watch It?
4 hrs ago
Kayla Unbehaun Case: Know Everything About The Missing Girl Rescued Due To Netflix Series Unsolved Mysteries
4 hrs ago
Spot the Difference: Can you spot 4 differences between the kids playing in snow pictures in 11 seconds?
4 hrs ago
Odd One Out Puzzle: Only 1 Out Of 10 High IQ Person Can Find Fake Nail Polish In 9 Seconds. Try Your Luck!
1 hour ago
MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 in Hindi LIVE: 22 मई के बाद आएगा एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं के परिणाम, ये रहे लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
4 hrs ago
Result Updates
HPBOSE 12th Results 2023 - Likely to be Declared Today
just now
HP Board 12th Result 2023 - Today
just now
Goa Board SSC Result 2023 - Today @ 4:30 PM
57 mins ago
Goa Board SSC Result 2023 - Tomorrow @ 4:30 PM
18 hrs ago
For more results,
click here
Home
Free Webinar
Mock Tests
Trending
Results