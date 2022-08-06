Jagdeep Dhankhar Biography: Family, Early Life, Daughter, Education, Wife, Previous Offices & Other Details

Jagdeep Dhankhar Biography: Jagdeep Dhankhar is an Indian politician who served as the Governor of West Bengal. He was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party before becoming the Governor. On July 16, 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as a Vice-Presidential candidate by the National Democratic Alliance. He was a member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu (Lok Sabha Constituency) in Rajasthan during 1989-91 in the 9th Lok Sabha, representing Janata Dal. Jagdeep Dhankhar is also a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kishangarh, Rajasthan during 1993-1998 in the 10th Legislative Assembly Rajasthan.

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/Ibfsp1fgDt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2022

Jagdeep Dhankhar Biography

Name Jagdeep Dhankhar Born May 18, 1951 Age 71 Years Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party Other Political Affiliations Janata Dal, Indian National Congress Wife Sudesh Dhankhar Daughter Kamna Profession Advocate Occupation Politician Previous Offices Governor of West Bengal, Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliament, Member of the Lok Sabha Education University of Rajasthan

Jagdeep Dhankhar Personal Life, Education, Early Life, Wife

Jagdeep Dhankhar was born on May 18, 1951, to Gokal Chand Kesari Devi in Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan in a Hindu Jat family.

Jagdeep Dhankhar completed his school education Sainik School, Chittorgarh, and then graduated B.Sc and LLB from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. Jagdeep Dhankhar completed his primary and middle school education from Kithana Government School and Ghardhana Government School respectively.

Jagdeep Dhankhar married Sudesh Dhankar in 1979 and they have a daughter together, Kamna.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Career in law

Jagdeep Dhankhar enrolled with the Bar Council of Rajasthan as an advocate in 1979. He was designated as the Senior Advocate by the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan in 1990 and was a senior-most designated Senior Advocate of the state till taking the oath as the Governor on July 30, 2019.

Jagdeep Dhankar, since 1990 had been practicing primarily in the Supreme Court of India. He appeared in various High Courts of India and was also the former President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.

Jagdeep Dhankhar in Electoral Politics

Jagdeep Dhankhar was the Member of the Parliament from Jhunjhunu (Lok Sabha Constituency) in Rajasthan during 1989-91 in the 9th Lok Sabha representing Janata Dal. Dhankhar was also a former MLA from Kishangarh, Rajasthan during 1993-98 in the 10th Legislative Assembly Election.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Governor of West Bengal

The former President of India Ram Nath Kovind on July 20, 2019, appointed Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Governor of West Bengal. T. B. Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court administered the Oath of Office to Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 30, 2019, at the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.

After becoming the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar had frequent altercations with the West Bengal Government and the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee. He was particularly critical of the Third Banerjee Ministry or its management of the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Jagdeep Dhankhar: NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate 2022

In July 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the Vice President of India for the 2022 election to be held on August 6, 2022. Jagdeep Dhankhar has been contesting against the United Opposition’s candidate Margaret Alva, a former Union Minister and Governor from the Indian National Congress.

