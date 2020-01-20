JP Nadda, New BJP President: Biography, Family, Education and Political Journey

On 20 January, 2020, top leaders were present at BJP house to file nominations in support of JP Nadda. His name was proposed by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. During the first tenure of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, he was the part of the Council of Ministers.

JP Nadda: Facts at a glance

Full Name: Jagat Prakash Nadda

Born on: 2 December, 1960

Place of Birth: Patna (Bihar)

Father's Name: Dr. Narain Lall Nadda

Mother's Name: Late Shrimati Krishna Nadda

Marital Status: Married

Spouse name: Dr. Mallika Nadda

Children: 2

Education: B.A., LL.B., Educated at St. Xaviers School, Patna, Patna College, Patna University and Himachal University, Shimla

Political Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP) is known as a master strategist in his party. He was BLP's National General Secretary and a Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh.

Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP Nadda): Early Life, Family, and Education

JP Nadda was born on 2 December, 1960 in a Brahmin family. He did his schooling from St. Xaviers School, Patna. For B.A, he joined Patna College, Patna University and completed L.L.B from Himachal Pradesh University. When he was a child, he represented Bihar State by participating in the All India Junior Swimming Championship that was held in Delhi which shows his sportsmanship. He was married on 11 December, 1991 to Dr. Mallika Nadda and has two children. JP Nadda's mother-in-law, Smt. Jayshree Banerjee is a former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament.

Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP Nadda): Political Journey

In 1975, JP Nadda entered into politics by joining the ongoing Sampurna Kranti (total revolution) movement. It was started by the Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) against the autocratic rule of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He entered into student politics by joining the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). His father was a Vice-Chancellor of Patna University. In 1977, on a ticket of the ABVP, he won election as Secretary, Patna University student union. He was simultaneously got involved in the day-to-day workings of ABVP and worked on various positions.

He married to Dr. Mallika, the daughter of Lok Sabha MP from Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Jayshree Banerjee. Dr. Mallika is a professor of History at the Himachal Pradesh University. She was also a member of ABVP and from 1988 to 1999; she was also its national general secretary.

He had faced detention of 45 days by organising an anti-government campaign in 1987 against the ruling Congress Party by establishing a Rashtriya Sangharsh Morcha.

During the Lok Sabha Election of 1989, he was provided with a major responsibility as an election in-charge of the BJP's youth wing. Do you know at that time he was just 29?

At the age of 31, he became the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1991.

Then he fought Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh, his home state and won three times. For three terms, he has been a Cabinet minister in the Himachal Pradesh from 1993 to 1998, 1998 to 2003 and from 2007 to 2012. He handled several ministries including Forest, Environment, Science and Technology.

He is also known for establishing forest police stations in the state to curb forest crimes.

He boosted the green cover in Shimla and for this, he launched several tree plantation drives in the state.

As part of different delegations, while representing India, he had visited several countries like Costa Rica, Greece, turkey UK, Canada, etc.

He got elected to Rajya Sabha in 2012. He was a member of the Committees on transport, tourism, and Culture.

In 2014, he became the Minister of Health and served till 2019.

We can say that JP Nadda is working for long and has strong roots with RSS. He was a cabinet minister from 1998 to 2003. He was also appointed as the working President of the BJP in June 2019 where Amit Shah remained BJP chief.

JP Nadda has decades-long experience in politics which will benefit the organisation and strengthen the image as BJP President.

Positions held by JP Nadda Year Positions 1993-98, 1998 – 2003 and 2007 – 2012 Member of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Three terms) 1994-98 Leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative group, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly 1998-2003 Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Himachal Pradesh 2008-2010 Cabinet Minister of Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Government of Himachal Pradesh 2012 He was elected to Rajya Sabha May 2012 onwards Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture August 2012 onwards Member of Court of the University of Delhi Member, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare May 2013 onwards Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Privileges 2014-2019 He became the Minister of Health June 2019 He was appointed as working President of the BJP 20 January, 2020 President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

