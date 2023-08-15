Independence Day 2023: Key Highlights from PM Modi's August 15 Speech

Key Highlights From PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: The dawn of the 77th Independence Day turned bright with the colours of the national flag. PM Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour around 7:30 am at Red Fort. He'll match the record of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who raised the tricolour 10 times in a row. Approximately 1,800 guests from a variety of backgrounds have been invited to the Red Fort's Independence Day festivities today.

Key Highlights of PM Narendra Modi's Speech On Independence Day

The central government will take major steps for women-led development. " India has the most number of women pilots, we are empowering 10,000 women SHGs...after 'Bank wali Didi', 'Dawai Wali Didi' we are working on 'Lakhpati Didi...."

The Indian government is continuously working to empower regional languages. "I thank the honourable Supreme Court for their special contribution by providing the operative documents in regional languages."- says PM Modi in his speech at Independence Day.

We are working on the concept of 'Vibrant Villages'. He expressed gratefulness towards all the Sarpanch from the first(earlier last) villages of Indian borders.