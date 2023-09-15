[Updated] KL Rahul Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

KL Rahul Stats 2023: Ever since MS Dhoni’s retirement from International cricket, there has been much buzz about who’s the best choice for wicketkeeping after him. While the Indian team has found its captain in Rohit Sharma, there are many options for wicketkeepers like KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant and Ishaan Kishan.

However, KL Rahul is the most experienced and accomplished keeper as per many cricket experts. He has captained the Lucknow Super Giants team in the Indian Premier League and is one of the best performers in the tournament, having won the Orange Cap in 2020 for KXIP and leading LSG to the finals in 2022.

After battling an injury he sustained during IPL 2023, Rahul spent time out of action for months. However, he will be playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and fans are very excited to see him perform as well. Rahul will also be the primary wicketkeeper for India World Cup squad.

Today, we take a look at KL Rahul’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

KL Rahul Stats and Key Achievements

KL Rahul is often considered the future of Indian cricket. He is a skilled batsman, a proficient wicket-keeper and has experience captaining teams in the IPL too. He comes out to bat in the middle order and has amassed a good record, scoring over 2000 runs in all formats of cricket.

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 47 56 72 Inning 81 54 68 Not Out 2 9 8 Runs 2642 2136 2265 Highest Score 199 112 110* Average 33.44 47.46 37.75 Balls Faced 5116 2444 1628 Strike Rate 51.64 87.39 139.12 100s 7 6 2 50s 13 13 22 Fours 318 166 191 Sixes 18 48 99 Catch 54 35 23 Stumping 0 3 ---

KL Rahul ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Batting Innings 9 Not Outs 1 Aggregate 361 Highest Score 111 Average 45.13 50s 2 100s 1 Ducks 1 Scoring Rate 77.47 Opened Batting 7

KL Rahul Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)

KL Rahul has scored 15 international centuries - 7 in Test, 6 in ODI and 2 in T20 Cricket.

KL Rahul Total Runs

KL Rahul has scored 7062 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT Match Innings Runs Test 47 81 2642 ODI 56 54 2136 T20I 72 68 2265

KL Rahul Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of KL Rahul is 199 in test cricket, 112 in ODI, and 110 in T20I. He comes out to bat in the middle order usually but can open the innings too.