[Updated] KL Rahul Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

KL Rahul Stats 2023: Ever since MS Dhoni’s retirement from International cricket, there has been much buzz about who’s the best choice for wicketkeeping after him. While the Indian team has found its captain in Rohit Sharma, there are many options for wicketkeepers like KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant and Ishaan Kishan.

However, KL Rahul is the most experienced and accomplished keeper as per many cricket experts. He has captained the Lucknow Super Giants team in the Indian Premier League and is one of the best performers in the tournament, having won the Orange Cap in 2020 for KXIP and leading LSG to the finals in 2022.

After battling an injury he sustained during IPL 2023, Rahul spent time out of action for months. However, he will be playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and fans are very excited to see him perform as well. Rahul will also be the primary wicketkeeper for India World Cup squad.

Today, we take a look at KL Rahul’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

KL Rahul Stats and Key Achievements

KL Rahul is often considered the future of Indian cricket. He is a skilled batsman, a proficient wicket-keeper and has experience captaining teams in the IPL too. He comes out to bat in the middle order and has amassed a good record, scoring over 2000 runs in all formats of cricket.

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

47

56

72

Inning

81

54

68

Not Out

2

9

8

Runs

2642

2136

2265

Highest Score

199

112

110*

Average

33.44

47.46

37.75

Balls Faced

5116

2444

1628

Strike Rate

51.64

87.39

139.12

100s

7

6

2

50s

13

13

22

Fours

318

166

191

Sixes

18

48

99

Catch

54

35

23

Stumping

0

3

---

KL Rahul ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Batting

Innings

9

Not Outs

1

Aggregate

361

Highest Score

111

Average

45.13

50s

2

100s

1

Ducks

1

Scoring Rate

77.47

Opened Batting

7

KL Rahul Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)

KL Rahul has scored 15 international centuries - 7 in Test, 6 in ODI and 2 in T20 Cricket.

KL Rahul Total Runs

KL Rahul has scored 7062 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Match

Innings

Runs

Test

47

81

2642

ODI

56

54

2136

T20I

72

68

2265

KL Rahul Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of KL Rahul is 199 in test cricket, 112 in ODI, and 110 in T20I. He comes out to bat in the middle order usually but can open the innings too.
