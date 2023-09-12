List of All Kings of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is a country located in the Middle East, occupying most of the Arabian Peninsula. It is the largest country in the Gulf region and the second-largest country in the Arab world.

The history of Saudi Arabia can be traced back to the earliest civilisations of the Arabian Peninsula. The first known inhabitants of the region were the Nabataeans, who established a thriving trade empire in the 1st millennium BC. The Nabataeans were followed by the Romans, who built the city of Mada'in Saleh, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In the 7th century AD, the Arabian Peninsula was conquered by the Muslims, who brought with them the religion of Islam. Islam quickly became the dominant religion in the region, and it remains so today.

In the 18th century, the Saud family emerged as the dominant power in the Arabian Peninsula. The Sauds established the first Saudi state in 1744, but it was later overthrown by the Ottomans. In 1932, King Abdulaziz Al-Saud established the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Since its founding, Saudi Arabia has undergone a rapid transformation. The country has invested heavily in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. It has also become a major producer of oil, which has helped to fuel its economic growth.

Today, Saudi Arabia is a modern, sophisticated state with a growing economy. It is also a major player on the international stage, and it is playing a leading role in the fight against terrorism.

Here is a list of all the kings of Saudi Arabia from 1932 to present:

Name Year King Abdul Aziz (Ibn Saud) 1932 - 1953 King Saud (Saud bin Abdulaziz) 1953 - 1964 King Faisal (Faisal bin Abdulaziz) 1964 - 1975 King Khalid (Khalid bin Abdulaziz) 1975 - 1982 King Fahd (Fahd bin Abdulaziz) 1982 - 2005 King Abdullah (Abdullah bin Abdulaziz) 2005- 2015 King Salman (Salman bin Abdulaziz) 2015- present

Source: Jewish Virtual Library

King Abdul Aziz (Ibn Saud)

Source: Britannica

King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, also known as Ibn Saud, was the founder and first king of Saudi Arabia. He was born in Riyadh in 1876 and died in 1953.

He was a powerful and charismatic leader who unified the Arabian Peninsula and established the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

He also played a key role in the discovery and development of Saudi Arabia's oil resources.

King Saud (Saud bin Abdulaziz)

Source: Wikimedia Commons

King Saud bin Abdulaziz was the second king of Saudi Arabia, reigning from 1953 to 1964. He was the eldest son of the first king, Abdulaziz Al Saud, and he played a key role in the unification of the country. He was also a major force in the development of Saudi Arabia's oil industry.

Saud was born in Riyadh in 1902. In 1953, Saud succeeded his father as king. He was a popular ruler at first, but he became increasingly authoritarian and corrupt.

He was also criticised for his lavish spending and his close ties to the United States.

King Faisal (Faisal bin Abdulaziz)

Source: Yousuf Karsh

King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the third king of Saudi Arabia, reigning from 1964 until his assassination in 1975.

He was a major figure in the Arab world and a proponent of pan-Arabism. He was also a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause and played a key role in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

King Khalid (Khalid bin Abdulaziz)

Source: Wikipedia

King Khalid was born in Riyadh in 1913. He was educated in the traditional Islamic schools of Saudi Arabia. King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the fourth king of Saudi Arabia, reigning from 1975 to 1982. He was the sixth son of King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

King Fahd (Fahd bin Abdulaziz)

Source: NBC News

King Fahd bin Abdulaziz was the fifth king of Saudi Arabia, ruling from 1982 until his death in 2005. He was the eldest son of King Abdulaziz.

Fahd was born in Riyadh in 1923. He was educated in Riyadh and in Egypt. He was appointed minister of education in 1953 and minister of the interior in 1962. In 1975, he was appointed crown prince and prime minister.

King Abdullah (Abdullah bin Abdulaziz)

Source: Wikipedia

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the sixth king of Saudi Arabia, ruling from 2005 until his death in 2015. He was born in Riyadh in 1924, the 37th son of King Abdulaziz. He was educated in Riyadh and Medina, and then went on to study law in Cairo.

King Abdullah was a key figure in Saudi Arabia's modernisation. He oversaw the development of the country's infrastructure, education system, and healthcare system.

King Salman (Salman bin Abdulaziz)

Source: Britannica

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is the current king of Saudi Arabia. He was born in Riyadh in 1935 and is the 25th son of King Abdulaziz Al Saud, the founder of the modern Saudi state. Salman served as governor of Riyadh province from 1963 to 2011 and as minister of defence from 2011 to 2015. He became king in 2015 after the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah.

READ| Top 10 Democratic 2024 Presidential Candidates

List of Top 10 Hurricanes to Hit USA