What Is Apple’s Swift Student Challenge? Know All the Details

Apple's Swift Student Challenge is a global competition for students to showcase their creativity and coding skills by creating an app playground using the Swift programming language.The Swift Student Challenge is a great way for students to learn about Swift, develop their coding skills, and create innovative apps that make a difference. It is also a chance for students to connect with other developers from around the world and share their passion for coding.

For 2024, the applications for the event will open up in February 2024 for three weeks.