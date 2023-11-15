Google Takes Action Against Scammers Exploiting Fake Bard AI Chatbot

Google is taking strict action against people who are exploiting its AI chatbot, Google Bard. Recently, the company has filed a lawsuit against scammers in California Federal Court against scammers who are marketing fake downloads of Google Bard. The lawsuit alleges that the scammers used social media accounts and websites to promote the malicious chatbot.

This marketing led people to download face versions of the AI chatbot which then installed malware on devices. In a blog, Google mentioned: “Today we’re taking legal action against two groups of scammers. The first sought to exploit public enthusiasm for generative AI to spread malware. The second weaponized the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to harm their business competitors by submitting thousands of blatantly fraudulent copyright notices.”

Google is seeking damages from the scammers and an injunction to prevent them from continuing their scheme. The company is also urging users to be wary of downloading any software from unknown sources. The rise of AI is continuously creating new opportunities for scammers to exploit people. It is important to be aware of the risks and to take steps to protect yourself from malware.

The Google blog stated: “As public excitement in new generative AI tools has increased, scammers are increasingly taking advantage of unsuspecting users. Our first lawsuit targets bad actors who misled numerous people around the world looking to use Google’s AI tools into unknowingly downloading malware.” The lawsuit also highlights the importance of user education in protecting against online scams. Google urges users to exercise caution when downloading software from unfamiliar sources and to be wary of any offers that seem too good to be true. Additionally, Google is also seeking a court order to prevent the scammers from setting up any more domains that impersonate Bard. The company believes that this would serve as a deterrent and provide a clear mechanism for preventing similar scams in the future.

Google also hopes that this lawsuit will encourage U.S. domain registrars to be more proactive in identifying and disabling fraudulent domains. The company believes that this would make it more difficult for scammers to target users with malicious software. The blog mentioned: “We are seeking an order to stop the scammers from setting up domains like these and allow us to have them disabled with U.S. domain registrars. If this is successful, it will serve as a deterrent and provide a clear mechanism for preventing similar scams in the future.”