Kumar Vishwas Biography: Age, Birth, Family, Education, Political Career, Poet, Notable Works, and More

Kumar Vishwas Biography: He is a marvellous poet, an outstanding performer, a politician, and a lecturer. He went beyond the stereotypical norms of 'Kavi Sammelan' or poetic functions and made it a performer's stage. He was born on 10 February 1970. He was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He has become an icon among the youth of India. His popularity among the netizens and the youth can be seen from the fact that millions of people watch his videos online, and also attend his shows. He is a recognised communicator and motivator. He is also a columnist with various publications.

Kumar Vishwas: Key Facts

Born 10 February 1970 Place of Birth Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh, India Age 52 Education M.A., PhD. Parents Father: Chandra Pal Sharma Mother: Smt. Rama Sharma Occupation Poet, Politician Spouse Manju Sharma Children 2 Notable works Ek Pagli Ladki Ke Bin (1996)

Koi Deewana Kehta Hai (2007)

Hothon Par Ganga Ho (2016)

Phir Meri Yaad (2019)

Kumar Vishwas Biography: Early Life, Family, Wife, Education

He was born on 10 February 1970 in Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh. He did his schooling from Lala Ganga Sahay School. His father was Chandra Pal Sharma and his mother was Rama Sharma. His father was a lecturer at R.S.S. Degree College in Pilkhuwa and his mother was a housewife. He has four brothers and a sister. He is the youngest among them. He went to the Rajputana Regiment Inter College and later joined Motilal Nehru Regional Engineering College. He left Engineering because he had no interest in it and then opt Hindi literature, in which he earned a Ph.D.

It is said that when he was pursuing his Ph.D. he changed his name from Vishwas Kumar Sharma to Kumar Vishwas, to maintain an identity separate from his caste. He became a lecturer at Indra Gandhi PG college 'Pilibanga' Rajasthan in 1994 and also taught Hindi literature at Lala Lajpat Rai College. As a volunteer worker, he joined Aam Aadmi Party in 2012. He is married to Manju Sharma and the couple have two children.

Kumar Vishwas: Poet and Television personality

He is also best known for hosting the Aaj Tak Channel's comedy program KV Sammelan. The programme was premiered on 29 September 2018.

He has an extensive understanding of Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu and is well-known for his appearances at social gatherings.

He also participated in poetry recitation and functions abroad like the US, UK, Dubai, Oman, Singapore, and Japan.

He was also a guest judge on the Indian Idol television show and a guest on Zee TV's talent hunt show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

Kumar Vishwas wrote the song De De Jagah for the 2018 Hindi film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and also for Veer Bhagat Singh.

On 1 July 2017, he was a guest on the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show along with Rahat Indori and Shabinaji.

On 21 September 2019, he was a guest again on the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show along with Manoj Bajpai and Pankaj Tripathi.

A musical poetry series named Tarpan was also presented by him where he recited poems of famous historical poets, against background music.

Kumar Vishwas: Anti-corruption movement and Politics

Since 2005, he has known Arvind Kejriwal. He joined India Against Corruption movement that was led by Anna Hazare. He became a volunteer for the Indian political organisation Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2012. He was also a member of the organisation National Executive Committee.

He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election as a candidate of AAP from Amethi, but he lost to then-incumbent Rahul Gandhi and secured only 25000 votes. He is also well-known on social media for his thought-provoking "tweets".

Kumar Vishwas: Notable Works

Ek Pagli Ladki Ke Bin (1996) Koi Deewana Kehta Hai (2007) Phir Meri Yaad Hai Naman Unko Apne Apne Ram Hothon Par Ganga Ho

