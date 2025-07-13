Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Turmeric in the World?

Largest Exporter of Turmeric: India is the largest exporter of turmeric in the world. With centuries of traditional cultivation and a strong global demand, India supplies more than three-quarters of the world’s turmeric. Indian turmeric is prized for its rich colour, strong flavour, and high curcumin content.
Which Country is the Most Significant Exporter of Turmeric in the World?
India leads the global turmeric export market by a significant margin. States like Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are the main producers. The spice is exported in various forms: whole dried, powdered, and even as curcumin extract for use in pharmaceuticals and supplements.
How Much Turmeric Does India Export?
India exports over 200,000 metric tonnes of turmeric annually to more than 150 countries. Major buyers include the United States, the UAE, Iran, Malaysia, and Bangladesh. Indian turmeric, especially varieties like Salem, Erode, and Alleppey Finger, are highly preferred for their deep yellow colour and medicinal properties.
Top 5 Turmeric Exporting Countries in the World
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Annual Export Volume (in Metric Tonnes)
|
1
|
India
|
200,000 – 220,000
|
2
|
Myanmar
|
25,000 – 30,000
|
3
|
Indonesia
|
12,000 – 15,000
|
4
|
Nigeria
|
9,000 – 11,000
|
5
|
Bangladesh
|
6,000 – 8,000
Note: Data compiled from FAO, APEDA, and ITC Trade Map reports (2023–2024).
1. India
India not only produces the most turmeric but also has the largest share in global exports. Varieties like Erode and Lakadong are known for their high curcumin content, which gives turmeric its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. India also dominates the global market for turmeric powder and curcumin extract.
2. Myanmar
Myanmar ranks second in turmeric exports. Most of its turmeric is exported to India and neighbouring Southeast Asian countries. Myanmar’s turmeric is known for its bold colour but generally has lower curcumin levels than Indian varieties.
3. Indonesia
Indonesia is a major turmeric exporter in Southeast Asia. The spice is widely grown in Java and Sumatra. Indonesian turmeric is used for both culinary and traditional medicinal purposes and is exported mainly to East Asia and the Middle East.
4. Nigeria
Nigeria has emerged as a notable turmeric exporter from Africa. Turmeric cultivation has grown significantly in recent years, and Nigerian turmeric is mainly shipped to India and European markets seeking organic and bulk turmeric.
5. Bangladesh
Bangladesh exports moderate quantities of turmeric, particularly to the Gulf countries and Malaysia. Varieties from Chattogram and Sylhet are common, and the spice is used both domestically and for trade.
Which Other Countries Export Turmeric?
Other turmeric-exporting nations include Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Peru. While their volumes are smaller, many of these countries focus on organic or wild-harvested turmeric for health-conscious markets in North America and Europe.
Amazing Facts about Turmeric
1. Ancient Medicine
Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for over 3,000 years. It was prescribed for everything from digestion to wound healing.
2. Curcumin Power
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. It’s often extracted and sold in capsules and supplements.
3. Natural Dye
Turmeric’s deep yellow colour makes it a popular natural dye for textiles, especially in India and Southeast Asia.
4. Religious Significance
In Hindu culture, turmeric is sacred and symbolises purity and fertility. It’s used in weddings, rituals, and festivals.
5. Culinary Staple
Turmeric is a key spice in Indian cooking, used in curries, rice dishes, pickles, and even golden milk. It adds colour, flavour, and health benefits.
