Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Turmeric in the World?

Largest Exporter of Turmeric: India is the largest exporter of turmeric in the world. With centuries of traditional cultivation and a strong global demand, India supplies more than three-quarters of the world’s turmeric. Indian turmeric is prized for its rich colour, strong flavour, and high curcumin content. Which Country is the Most Significant Exporter of Turmeric in the World? India leads the global turmeric export market by a significant margin. States like Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are the main producers. The spice is exported in various forms: whole dried, powdered, and even as curcumin extract for use in pharmaceuticals and supplements. How Much Turmeric Does India Export? India exports over 200,000 metric tonnes of turmeric annually to more than 150 countries. Major buyers include the United States, the UAE, Iran, Malaysia, and Bangladesh. Indian turmeric, especially varieties like Salem, Erode, and Alleppey Finger, are highly preferred for their deep yellow colour and medicinal properties.

Top 5 Turmeric Exporting Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Export Volume (in Metric Tonnes) 1 India 200,000 – 220,000 2 Myanmar 25,000 – 30,000 3 Indonesia 12,000 – 15,000 4 Nigeria 9,000 – 11,000 5 Bangladesh 6,000 – 8,000 Note: Data compiled from FAO, APEDA, and ITC Trade Map reports (2023–2024). 1. India India not only produces the most turmeric but also has the largest share in global exports. Varieties like Erode and Lakadong are known for their high curcumin content, which gives turmeric its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. India also dominates the global market for turmeric powder and curcumin extract. 2. Myanmar Myanmar ranks second in turmeric exports. Most of its turmeric is exported to India and neighbouring Southeast Asian countries. Myanmar’s turmeric is known for its bold colour but generally has lower curcumin levels than Indian varieties.

3. Indonesia Indonesia is a major turmeric exporter in Southeast Asia. The spice is widely grown in Java and Sumatra. Indonesian turmeric is used for both culinary and traditional medicinal purposes and is exported mainly to East Asia and the Middle East. 4. Nigeria Nigeria has emerged as a notable turmeric exporter from Africa. Turmeric cultivation has grown significantly in recent years, and Nigerian turmeric is mainly shipped to India and European markets seeking organic and bulk turmeric. 5. Bangladesh Bangladesh exports moderate quantities of turmeric, particularly to the Gulf countries and Malaysia. Varieties from Chattogram and Sylhet are common, and the spice is used both domestically and for trade. Which Other Countries Export Turmeric? Other turmeric-exporting nations include Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Peru. While their volumes are smaller, many of these countries focus on organic or wild-harvested turmeric for health-conscious markets in North America and Europe.