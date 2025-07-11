Which Country is the Largest Producer of Lettuce in the World?

Largest Producer of Lettuce: China is the largest producer of lettuce in the world, contributing over 13.5 million tonnes annually, which accounts for more than 50% of the global supply. The country’s extensive agricultural infrastructure, climate diversity, and strong domestic demand have made it a global leader in leafy vegetable farming. Lettuce is cultivated widely in provinces such as Shandong, Henan, Hebei, and Yunnan, where farmers grow multiple varieties, including iceberg, romaine, leaf, and stem lettuce. How Much Lettuce Does China Produce? According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) 2023 estimates, China produced 13.5 million tonnes of lettuce. Most of this production is consumed locally, used in both raw and cooked dishes like stir-fries, soups, and hot pots. Top 5 Lettuce Producing Countries in the World

Rank Country Annual Lettuce Production (Tonnes) 1 China 13,500,000+ 2 United States 3,800,000+ 3 India 700,000+ 4 Spain 650,000+ 5 Italy 600,000+ Source: FAO Horticulture Crop Data, 2023

Lettuce Producing Countries in the World 1. China China’s lettuce production dominates the global market due to a combination of ideal climatic zones and large-scale cultivation. Popular lettuce varieties include stem lettuce, which is commonly stir-fried, unlike Western salads. 2. United States The U.S. ranks second in global lettuce production, with major growing regions in California and Arizona. The country primarily grows iceberg and romaine lettuce, supplying both domestic markets and exports. 3. India India is a rising producer of lettuce, with increasing demand from urban centers, hotels, and the fast-growing health food industry. It’s mostly cultivated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and parts of Karnataka using open and protected farming techniques.