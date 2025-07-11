Which Country is the Largest Producer of Lettuce in the World?

Largest Producer of Lettuce: China is the largest producer of lettuce in the world, contributing over 13.5 million tonnes annually, which accounts for more than 50% of the global supply. The country’s extensive agricultural infrastructure, climate diversity, and strong domestic demand have made it a global leader in leafy vegetable farming.
Lettuce is cultivated widely in provinces such as Shandong, Henan, Hebei, and Yunnan, where farmers grow multiple varieties, including iceberg, romaine, leaf, and stem lettuce.
How Much Lettuce Does China Produce?
According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) 2023 estimates, China produced 13.5 million tonnes of lettuce. Most of this production is consumed locally, used in both raw and cooked dishes like stir-fries, soups, and hot pots.
Top 5 Lettuce Producing Countries in the World
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Annual Lettuce Production (Tonnes)
|
1
|
China
|
13,500,000+
|
2
|
United States
|
3,800,000+
|
3
|
India
|
700,000+
|
4
|
Spain
|
650,000+
|
5
|
Italy
|
600,000+
Source: FAO Horticulture Crop Data, 2023
Lettuce Producing Countries in the World
1. China
China’s lettuce production dominates the global market due to a combination of ideal climatic zones and large-scale cultivation. Popular lettuce varieties include stem lettuce, which is commonly stir-fried, unlike Western salads.
2. United States
The U.S. ranks second in global lettuce production, with major growing regions in California and Arizona. The country primarily grows iceberg and romaine lettuce, supplying both domestic markets and exports.
3. India
India is a rising producer of lettuce, with increasing demand from urban centers, hotels, and the fast-growing health food industry. It’s mostly cultivated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and parts of Karnataka using open and protected farming techniques.
4. Spain
Spain grows lettuce extensively in the Murcia and Almería regions. It is Europe’s top exporter of lettuce, with strong markets in the UK, France, and Germany.
5. Italy
Italy’s production is concentrated in Puglia and Campania, with lettuce being a staple in the local Mediterranean diet. It is grown for both domestic use and European export.
Interesting Facts About Lettuce Production
1.China grows more lettuce than the rest of the world combined.
2.Lettuce matures quickly, often within 30 to 70 days, allowing farmers to harvest multiple times a year.
3.Hydroponic lettuce farming is expanding globally due to land and water efficiency.
4.The U.S. is known for iceberg and romaine, while China favours stem and leaf varieties.
5.Lettuce is 95% water, making it a hydrating and low-calorie food choice.
