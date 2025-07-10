Largest Exporter of Radish: China is the top exporter of radish in the world, handling around 20% of global exports. In 2023, the country recorded nearly 14,000 radish export shipments. Its dominance in the international radish market comes from large-scale production, advanced logistics, and consistent demand from global buyers. Keep reading more about radishes. Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Radish in the World? China ranks first in radish exports, followed by India and Turkey. India accounts for about 14% of total global radish shipments, while Turkey handles around 11%. These countries benefit from favourable climates, strong agricultural practices, and established trade partnerships. China’s vast farmland and export efficiency give it a strong edge in international markets. Top 3 Radish-Exporting Countries

1. China China exports more radish than any other country, supplying large volumes to Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Its export success is driven by mass-scale production, competitive pricing, and modern supply chain systems. 2. India India is a major player in radish exports, shipping over 11,000 consignments annually. The country’s radish is popular in the UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Southeast Asia. Its year-round cultivation and diverse varieties support continuous export growth. 3. Turkey Turkey exports radish primarily to European countries. Known for its white and red-skinned varieties, Turkish radish is used both raw and pickled. The country benefits from proximity to high-demand markets and robust farming infrastructure. Interesting Facts About Radish Radish Has Ancient Roots

Radish has been cultivated for over 2,000 years and was even eaten by workers building the pyramids in ancient Egypt. It Grows Very Fast Some radish varieties can mature in just 3 to 4 weeks, making it one of the fastest-growing vegetables. Comes in Many Colors and Shapes While commonly white or red, radishes can also be purple, black, or green and range from round to long and tapered. Rich in Vitamin C and Antioxidants Radish helps support digestion, boosts immunity, and is low in calories, ideal for healthy diets. Used in Traditional Medicine In Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine, radish is used to treat liver, gallbladder, and digestion-related issues. Korean Radish Is Different from Western Varieties Korean “mu” is larger and denser with a milder flavour, making it perfect for kimchi and soups.