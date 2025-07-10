Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Radish in the World?

China is the largest exporter of radish in the world, accounting for around 20% of global shipments. Learn how China leads in radish exports and the growing demand for radish as a vegetable and salad. 

Jul 10, 2025, 16:41 IST

Largest Exporter of Radish: China is the top exporter of radish in the world, handling around 20% of global exports. In 2023, the country recorded nearly 14,000 radish export shipments. Its dominance in the international radish market comes from large-scale production, advanced logistics, and consistent demand from global buyers. Keep reading more about radishes. 

Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Radish in the World?

China ranks first in radish exports, followed by India and Turkey. India accounts for about 14% of total global radish shipments, while Turkey handles around 11%. These countries benefit from favourable climates, strong agricultural practices, and established trade partnerships. China’s vast farmland and export efficiency give it a strong edge in international markets.

Top 3 Radish-Exporting Countries 

1. China

China exports more radish than any other country, supplying large volumes to Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Its export success is driven by mass-scale production, competitive pricing, and modern supply chain systems.

2. India

India is a major player in radish exports, shipping over 11,000 consignments annually. The country’s radish is popular in the UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Southeast Asia. Its year-round cultivation and diverse varieties support continuous export growth.

3. Turkey

Turkey exports radish primarily to European countries. Known for its white and red-skinned varieties, Turkish radish is used both raw and pickled. The country benefits from proximity to high-demand markets and robust farming infrastructure.

Interesting Facts About Radish

  1. Radish Has Ancient Roots

Radish has been cultivated for over 2,000 years and was even eaten by workers building the pyramids in ancient Egypt.

  1. It Grows Very Fast

Some radish varieties can mature in just 3 to 4 weeks, making it one of the fastest-growing vegetables.

  1. Comes in Many Colors and Shapes

While commonly white or red, radishes can also be purple, black, or green and range from round to long and tapered.

  1. Rich in Vitamin C and Antioxidants

Radish helps support digestion, boosts immunity, and is low in calories, ideal for healthy diets.

  1. Used in Traditional Medicine

In Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine, radish is used to treat liver, gallbladder, and digestion-related issues.

  1. Korean Radish Is Different from Western Varieties

Korean “mu” is larger and denser with a milder flavour, making it perfect for kimchi and soups.

  1. Radish Leaves Are Edible Too

Often discarded, radish greens are actually nutritious and can be cooked or added to soups and salads.


Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

