Laughing Gas Found In Space: What Could It Mean For Alien Life?

We have been asking this question for quite a long time: Are aliens real? Some believe that we are not alone in this vast universe, of which we know only a fraction, whereas others disagree with the former group.

So far, we have had no solid evidence to support the theory of alien life.

However, scientists have recently discovered nitrous oxide (N2O), also known as "laughing gas," in space.

The discovery of laughing gas could imply that the existence of extraterrestrial life is more than just a theory or assumption. If it turns out that humans are not alone in the universe, then it would mean that intelligent life exists elsewhere.

What Have Scientists Found?

A study published in The Astrophysical Journal by scientists from different universities in the US and the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center describes N2O as a "compelling exoplanet biosignature gas."

What is a biosignature?

A biosignature is any element or occurrence that provides credible scientific evidence of life. For instance, any element, compound, or gas found in the atmosphere or on the surface counts as an example of a biosignature.

They typically include the elements, compounds, and gases found in the Earth's atmosphere, as it is the only planet with documented proof of life.

What Laughing Gas Could Mean For Alien Life?

Eddie Schwieterman, an astrobiologist in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UCR, believes that scientists have always dismissed Nitrous Oxide as a sign of life.

Nitrous Oxide or Laughing gas is a chemical compound that is made up of 2 elements of Nitrogen and one element of Oxygen. It is an oxide of nitrogen that is odorless and non-flammable.

Now, the interesting thing is that it is an oxide of nitrogen. One of the two elements, Oxygen or O2 is the most potential biosignature for life. It is produced by photosynthesis, and methane, which is produced by the breakdown of organic material.

In other words, it can be said that Oxygen is produced where there is life.

Are Aliens Real?

Hence, the discovery of laughing gas in space is a huge breakthrough for scientists and astrobiologists. It could very well mean that the existence of aliens could be a possibility.

However, they might not appear like what we have seen in pop culture movies and comic books. They might not be green or blue, nor have antennas or huge heads, or be willing to attack humans. They could simply be microorganisms, too small to be seen by the naked eye.