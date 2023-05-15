List of all American Idol Winners (2002-2023)

American Idol is a singing competition television series, known for its catchy tunes, dramatic moments, and heartwarming stories, that has been on the air for over 20 years. The show has launched the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson.

The concept of the show is simple: aspiring singers audition for a panel of judges, who decide whether or not they are good enough to move on to the next round. The contestants who make it through the auditions then compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds. The winner of each season is awarded a recording contract and a cash prize. The winner is determined by American viewers who vote using either their phones, the Internet, or SMS.

The first season of American Idol launched the career of Kelly Clarkson, who was the first winner of the show. Since then, the show has produced numerous successful artists, including Carrie Underwood, Clay Aiken, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Chris Daughtry, Adam Lambert, Phillip Phillips, Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Maddie Poppe, and Laine Hardy.

With the 2023 season of the popular singing competition in its final stages, it will be interesting to see who will be the next breakout star from the show and how their career will unfold.

So, let’s take a look at the list of all American Idol winners from season 1 to season 20.

All American Idol Winners (2002-2023)

American Idol began in 2002, and the first winner of the inaugural season was Kelly Clarkson, who is now a renowned singer and songwriter with many hits to her name. Let’s take a look a the list of winners:

Kelly Clarkson | Season 1 winner

Ruben Studdard | Season 2 winner

Fantasia Barrino | Season 3 winner

Carrie Underwood | Season 4 winner

Taylor Hicks | Season 5 winner

Jordin Sparks | Season 6 winner

David Cook | Season 7 winner

Kris Allen | Season 8 winner

Lee DeWyze | Season 9 winner

Scotty McCreery | Season 10 winner

Phillip Phillips | Season 11 winner

Candice Glover | Season 12 winner

Caleb Johnson | Season 13 winner

Nick Fradiani | Season 14 winner

Trent Harmon | Season 15 winner

Maddie Poppe | Season 16 winner

Laine Hardy | Season 17 winner



Just Sam | Season 18 winner

Chayce Beckham | Season 19 winner

Noah Thompson | Season 20 winner

American Idol has been one of the most popular television shows in the United States since its debut. The show has also been credited with revitalising the music industry and launching the careers of many successful artists. The winners of this singing show have etched their names in the music and entertainment industries and will continue to do so.

