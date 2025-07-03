Who are all the Previous Dalai Lamas? Brief Biography and Key Facts You Need to Know

The Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism. He is believed to be the human form of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. When a Dalai Lama passes away, Tibetan monks search for his reincarnation. They look for signs, consult oracles, and test young children to find the next one. This tradition has continued for over 600 years. The current Dalai Lama is the 14th in the line. His name is Tenzin Gyatso. He was born in 1935 and was recognised as the Dalai Lama at the age of two. He has lived in exile in India since 1959. In this article, we will explore all the previous Dalai Lamas. You'll learn about their lives, their teachings, and their role in Tibetan history. Each Dalai Lama has a unique story, and together they form a rich spiritual legacy. Let's begin this journey through time.

Who is the Dalai Lama? Source: iStock The Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism and is believed to be the human embodiment of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. The title “Dalai Lama” means “Ocean of Wisdom,” combining Mongolian and Tibetan words. Key Facts Role: Head of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, the most influential tradition in Tibet

Head of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, the most influential tradition in Tibet Spiritual Significance: Considered a tulku, or reincarnated lama, who returns lifetime after lifetime to serve humanity.

Considered a tulku, or reincarnated lama, who returns lifetime after lifetime to serve humanity. Political Role: Historically, the Dalai Lama also held political power in Tibet until the mid-20th century. How He Is Chosen After a Dalai Lama passes away, Tibetan monks search for his reincarnation. They look for signs, consult oracles, and test children to identify the next Dalai Lama. List of All Dalai Lamas in the World

According to LearnReligion.com, here’s the complete list of all the Dalai Lamas: # Name Lifespan Key Facts 1 Gendun Drupa 1391–1474 Born Pema Dorjee. Disciple of Tsongkhapa; founded Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. Title given posthumously. 2 Gendun Gyatso 1475–1542 Born Sangye Phel. Recognised as the 1st Dalai Lama's reincarnation at 11; led Drepung & Sera monasteries. 3 Sonam Gyatso 1543–1588 First to receive the title "Dalai Lama" in life, given by Mongol ruler Altan Khan, and founded Namgyal Monastery. 4 Yonten Gyatso 1589–1617 Mongolian by birth. Came to Tibet at 12. Became abbot of Drepung & Sera; died young. 5 Lobsang Gyatso 1617–1682 Known as the "Great Fifth". United Tibet politically. Built the Potala Palace. Death was kept secret for years. 6 Tsangyang Gyatso 1683–1706 Renounced monastic life. Wrote poems. Abducted by Lhasang Khan and died in custody. 7 Kelzang Gyatso 1708–1757 Enthroned after the Chinese expelled the Dzungars. Ended the regency system and formed the Council of Ministers. 8 Jamphel Gyatso 1758–1804 Saw Chinese influence grow; the golden urn system was introduced, and he preferred meditation over politics. 9 Lungtok Gyatso 1805–1815 Died at age nine from illness. First of four Dalai Lamas to die young. 10 Tsultrim Gyatso 1816–1837 Died at 21 before economic reforms could be implemented. 11 Khendrup Gyatso 1838–1856 Took power in 1855; died a year later at 18. 12 Trinley Gyatso 1857–1875 Took charge at 18; died before age 20. 13 Thubten Gyatso 1876–1933 "Great Thirteenth". Declared Tibet's independence (1913); modernised Tibet. 14 Tenzin Gyatso 1935– Fled to India in 1959. Set up the Tibetan government. In exile. Nobel Peace Prize winner (1989).

1. Gendun Drupa, the 1st Dalai Lama Gendun Drupa (1391–1474), born Pema Dorjee, was a Tibetan monk and scholar who became the first in the line of Dalai Lamas, though the title was given to him posthumously. He joined Narthang Monastery as a novice in 1405 and received full ordination by 1411. A devoted disciple of Tsongkhapa, the founder of the Gelug school, he later established the influential Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. Gendun Drupa was known for his scholarship and contributions to Buddhist literature. During his lifetime, he was regarded as a highly respected spiritual teacher. His identification as the first Dalai Lama was recognized after his death when the reincarnation lineage was established, linking him to his successors and marking the beginning of the Dalai Lama tradition. 2. Gendun Gyatso, the 2nd Dalai Lama

Gendun Gyatso (1475–1542), born Sangye Phel, was recognized as the reincarnation of Gendun Drupa at age 11. Though the title "Dalai Lama" had not yet been coined, he is retrospectively considered the second. Gendun Gyatso was raised with a strong Buddhist education, influenced by both his family and prominent teachers. He was enthroned at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery and went on to become abbot of both Drepung and Sera Monasteries—two of Tibet’s major monastic institutions. He is also credited with reviving the important Monlam Chenmo prayer festival. Known for his scholarship and spiritual leadership, Gendun Gyatso helped consolidate the foundation of the Dalai Lama reincarnation lineage and strengthened the role of the Gelug tradition within Tibetan Buddhism. 3. Sonam Gyatso, the 3rd Dalai Lama Sonam Gyatso (1543–1588) was the first Dalai Lama to hold the title during his lifetime. Born Ranu Sicho near Lhasa, he was recognized as the reincarnation of Gendun Gyatso at age 3 and began his monastic education at Drepung Monastery.

He received novice ordination at 7 and full ordination at 22. A pivotal figure in Tibetan-Mongol relations, he received the title "Dalai Lama" from the Mongol ruler Altan Khan—"Dalai" meaning “ocean” in Mongolian, which was paired with the Tibetan "Lama" to signify "Ocean of Wisdom." Sonam Gyatso founded Namgyal and Kumbum monasteries and traveled widely, spreading Tibetan Buddhism in Mongolia. 4. Yonten Gyatso, the 4th Dalai Lama Yonten Gyatso (1589–1617) was born in Mongolia, the great-grandson of Altan Khan, who had named the third Dalai Lama. Identified as the reincarnation of Sonam Gyatso at a young age, he was educated in Mongolia until he was permitted to travel to Tibet at age 12. Upon his arrival, he took novice vows and later full ordination. Yonten Gyatso became abbot of Drepung and Sera monasteries, assuming leadership roles in Tibetan monastic life.

Despite his Mongolian heritage, he was accepted by the Tibetan people and clergy. He died at the young age of 27, just a year after receiving full ordination. 5. Lobsang Gyatso, the 5th Dalai Lama Lobsang Gyatso (1617–1682), known as the "Great Fifth," was the first Dalai Lama to wield both spiritual and political power over Tibet. Born Künga Nyingpo, he was enthroned in 1642 following Mongol military victories that established the Dalai Lama’s rule over a unified Tibet. He made Lhasa the capital and began construction of the Potala Palace, now a symbol of Tibetan Buddhism. Lobsang Gyatso established a system of governance with a regent (Desi) handling state affairs. Renowned for his administrative reforms, diplomacy, and spiritual authority, he laid the foundations for theocratic rule in Tibet. His death was kept secret for over a decade to prevent political instability.

6. Tsangyang Gyatso, the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso (1683–1706) was an unconventional Dalai Lama, known more for his poetic spirit than his monastic discipline. Born Sanje Tenzin, his identity was kept secret until 1697 due to the delayed announcement of the 5th Dalai Lama’s death. Though he was enthroned, Tsangyang Gyatso rejected the strict life of a monk, spending time in taverns, writing romantic poetry, and interacting with laypeople. His actions shocked the religious elite, yet his poetry remains deeply admired. His reign ended in political turmoil when Mongol leader Lhasang Khan abducted him and installed a rival Dalai Lama. Tsangyang Gyatso died in custody under unclear circumstances. 7. Kelzang Gyatso, the 7th Dalai Lama Kelzang Gyatso (1708–1757) was identified as the reincarnation of the 6th Dalai Lama amid political unrest. Initially kept hidden, he was brought to Lhasa after Chinese forces expelled the Dzungars in 1720.

Enthroned with strong support from the Qing emperor, he was a stabilizing figure during turbulent times. Kelzang Gyatso ended the office of the regent (Desi) and established a council of ministers to govern Tibet, a move that decentralized authority. A devout and scholarly monk, he focused on spiritual leadership and religious education rather than direct governance. His reign saw a reassertion of the Gelug school’s influence and the strengthening of relations with China. He is remembered for his role in preserving Tibetan autonomy and restoring order. 8. Jamphel Gyatso, the 8th Dalai Lama Jamphel Gyatso (1758–1804) was born in Tsang, Tibet, and recognized as the 8th Dalai Lama at age 2. He was enthroned in Lhasa in 1762. Unlike some of his predecessors, his reign was largely peaceful, marked by relative stability under Qing influence. Though he held little political power, Jamphel Gyatso focused deeply on monastic reform and education.

He helped restore key monasteries and oversaw the completion of the Potala Palace's golden rooftop. He was a devout scholar and teacher, known for his gentle nature and commitment to spiritual life. He died in 1804 at age 46, having never married or broken his monastic vows. 9. Lungtok Gyatso, the 9th Dalai Lama Lungtok Gyatso (1805–1815) was born in Dan Chokhor in eastern Tibet and was recognized as the 9th Dalai Lama in 1807. Enthroned at age 5, his brief life was marked by anticipation, as Tibet looked forward to a strong spiritual leader after Jamphel Gyatso. Unfortunately, Lungtok Gyatso died unexpectedly at age 9, having barely begun his formal monastic education. His early death initiated a troubling period for Tibet, as three successive Dalai Lamas would also die young. The reasons for his death remain unclear, and his time on the throne is seen as a transitional phase rather than one of achievement.

10. Tsultrim Gyatso, the 10th Dalai Lama Tsultrim Gyatso (1816–1837) was born in Lithang, eastern Tibet, and recognized as the 10th Dalai Lama in 1820. Enthroned at the Potala Palace, he began monastic training and took full ordination vows by his late teens. He was deeply spiritual and showed promise as a scholar. Unfortunately, like his two immediate predecessors, his reign was short-lived. He died at age 21, just as he was assuming more responsibility. During his brief time in power, he emphasized religious reform and education. His death led to speculation of political interference, as successive early deaths created instability. 11. Khedrup Gyatso, the 11th Dalai Lama Khedrup Gyatso (1838–1856) was born in Gathar, eastern Tibet, and recognized as the 11th Dalai Lama in 1840. He was the fourth consecutive Dalai Lama to die young, passing away at just 18.

During his short life, he received rigorous monastic training and became a respected scholar. His enthronement came during a politically tumultuous time marked by Qing interference and internal unrest. Though his youth limited his ability to govern, he contributed to the scholarly life of Tibetan Buddhism. His death deepened concerns about the Dalai Lama institution, leading to power consolidation in the regency. Like the other young Dalai Lamas of this period, Khedrup Gyatso is remembered with sympathy and admiration for his spiritual dedication. 12. Trinley Gyatso, the 12th Dalai Lama Trinley Gyatso (1857–1875) was born in Lhoka, southern Tibet, and recognized as the 12th Dalai Lama in 1860. His reign was another short one—he died at 18, continuing the pattern of early deaths among Dalai Lamas during the 19th century.

Trinley Gyatso received traditional monastic education and was enthusiastic about modernizing aspects of governance. However, his youth and untimely death prevented him from implementing meaningful change. His tenure took place during a time of declining Qing control and increasing British interest in Tibet. Despite his brief rule, Trinley Gyatso is remembered for his intelligence and commitment to the Dharma. 13. Thubten Gyatso, the 13th Dalai Lama Thubten Gyatso (1876–1933) is one of the most influential Dalai Lamas in history. Recognized at age 2 and enthroned in 1879, he came to power in a rapidly changing world. During his rule, Tibet faced incursions from the British (1904) and the Chinese Qing dynasty. In response, he sought to modernize Tibet’s military, legal system, and education. In 1913, after the fall of the Qing, he declared Tibet’s independence, ruling as both spiritual and temporal leader.

He introduced postal services, currency, and secular schools. Though not all reforms succeeded, his efforts set the stage for Tibet’s brief 20th-century autonomy. 14. Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso (b. 1935), born Lhamo Thondup in northeastern Tibet, was recognized as the 14th Dalai Lama at age 2. Enthroned in 1940, he assumed full authority during the 1950 Chinese invasion. After failed negotiations with the Chinese Communist regime, he fled to India in 1959, where he established the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamshala. A Nobel Peace Prize laureate (1989), Tenzin Gyatso is globally admired for promoting nonviolence, compassion, and interfaith dialogue. He relinquished political authority in 2011 to democratise the exile government. His advocacy for Tibetan autonomy—not independence—has garnered global attention.

As a global spiritual icon, he has written numerous books and inspired millions. The 14th Dalai Lama remains a tireless voice for peace and the preservation of Tibetan culture. Who is the Current Dalai Lama? Source: Shepparton News The current Dalai Lama is Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th in the line of spiritual leaders of Tibetan Buddhism. He was born on July 6, 1935, in a small village in northeastern Tibet and was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two. He assumed full political power in 1950, just as China was asserting control over Tibet. After a failed uprising in 1959, he fled to India, where he has lived in exile ever since, continuing to advocate for Tibetan autonomy and global peace. Now approaching his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama remains a globally respected figure for his teachings on compassion, nonviolence, and interfaith harmony. He has confirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue, and that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, which he established, has the authority to recognize his successor.