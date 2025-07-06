How Many Caribbean Countries Are There in the World? List of 26 Caribbean Countries and Their Capitals

The Caribbean is a region comprising islands in the Caribbean Sea. These islands are referred to as Caribbean countries because they are situated in or around the Caribbean Sea. The name "Caribbean" originates from the Carib people, one of the first groups to inhabit the region. These countries are renowned for their stunning beaches, warm climate, and rich cultural heritage. There are 26 Caribbean countries and territories worldwide. Some are independent nations, while others are overseas territories. The largest Caribbean country by area is Cuba, with over 100,000 square kilometres of land. The smallest is Saint Kitts and Nevis, covering just 261 square kilometres. In this article, we'll take a look at all 26 Caribbean countries and their capitals. You'll learn where they are, what makes them special, and how they are different from one another.

List of All Caribbean Countries in the World with Capitals Source: Study.com According to Worldometer, here's the list of all Caribbean countries in the world with their capitals: # Country Population (2025) Subregion 1 Haiti 11,906,095 Caribbean 2 Dominican Republic 11,520,487 Caribbean 3 Cuba 10,937,203 Caribbean 4 Jamaica 2,837,077 Caribbean 5 Trinidad and Tobago 1,511,155 Caribbean 6 Bahamas 403,033 Caribbean 7 Barbados 282,623 Caribbean 8 Saint Lucia 180,149 Caribbean 9 Grenada 117,303 Caribbean 10 St. Vincent & Grenadines 99,924 Caribbean 11 Antigua and Barbuda 94,209 Caribbean 12 Dominica 65,871 Caribbean 13 Saint Kitts & Nevis 46,922 Caribbean

List of All Caribbean Territories in the World with Capitals According to Worldometer, here's the list of all Caribbean territories in the world with their capitals: # Country/Territory Capital Population (2025) Dependency Of 1 Puerto Rico San Juan 3,235,289 U.S. 2 Guadeloupe Basse-Terre 373,791 France 3 Martinique Fort-de-France 340,439 France 4 French Guiana Cayenne 313,666 France 5 Curaçao Willemstad 185,487 Netherlands 6 Aruba Oranjestad 108,147 Netherlands 7 U.S. Virgin Islands Charlotte Amalie 84,138 U.S. 8 Cayman Islands George Town 75,844 U.K. 9 Turks and Caicos Cockburn Town 46,855 U.K. 10 Sint Maarten Philipsburg 43,923 Netherlands 11 British Virgin Islands Road Town 39,732 U.K. 12 Caribbean Netherlands Kralendijk* 31,338 Netherlands 13 Anguilla The Valley 14,728 U.K. 14 Saint Barthélemy Gustavia 11,414 France 15 Montserrat Brades (de facto) 4,359 U.K. 16 Falkland Islands Stanley 3,469 U.K.

*Note: The Caribbean Netherlands comprises Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.* The capital listed, Kralendijk, is for Bonaire, the largest of the three. 1. Antigua and Barbuda Antigua and Barbuda is a small sovereign nation in the eastern Caribbean Sea. It includes two main islands—Antigua and Barbuda—and the tiny uninhabited Redonda. The landscape is primarily limestone, with volcanic hills in Antigua. Its highest point is Boggy Peak (402 m). The coast has many beaches, lagoons, harbours, reefs, and shoals. It lies east-southeast of Puerto Rico, north of Guadeloupe, and near Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis. The climate is tropical, with warm temperatures year-round, a dry season, and a wet hurricane season from July to October. The capital is St. John's in Antigua. The country became independent in 1981 and is a parliamentary constitutional monarchy.

2. Bahamas The Bahamas, officially known as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, is a sovereign island nation located in the western Atlantic Ocean. It comprises over 700 islands and cays, with approximately 30 inhabited ones, stretching approximately 1,200 km from northwest to southeast. The terrain is flat, composed of coral and limestone, with low, rounded hills; the highest point is Mount Alvernia at 63 meters. Nassau, located on New Providence Island, serves as the capital and main port. Though often grouped with the Caribbean, the islands lie in the Atlantic Ocean, east of Florida and near Cuba and Haiti. The climate is tropical, with a hot, rainy season and a dry winter. The Bahamas became independent from the UK in 1973 and is a parliamentary democracy under a constitutional monarchy. 3. Jamaica

Jamaica is a sovereign island nation in the Caribbean Sea. It is approximately 145 km south of Cuba and 160 km west of Haiti. The terrain is rugged, featuring three mountain ranges, including the Blue Mountains, which rise to 2,256 m. Coastal plains are narrow, and beaches line most shores. Kingston, on the south coast, is the capital of the world's seventh-largest natural harbour. Rich coral reefs lie offshore but have declined due to human impact. The climate is tropical, with hot, humid summers and cooler mountain air. It is called the Caribbean because it sits in the Caribbean Sea. Jamaica is a fully sovereign constitutional monarchy and a parliamentary democracy. The land supports tourism, agriculture, and mineral mining, such as bauxite. 4. Barbados Barbados is a sovereign island located entirely within the Caribbean Sea. It lies in the Atlantic Ocean but is considered part of the Caribbean region. The island is relatively flat and mainly made of coral limestone, reaching a high point of 336 m at Mount Hillaby.

It is approximately 34 km long and 23 km wide, featuring gentle hills and coastal plains. The capital is Bridgetown on the southwest coast. Barbados gained independence in 1966 and now has a parliamentary republic. The climate is tropical, with a rainy season from June to November. It is called the Caribbean by region, not by sea, as it lies on the eastern edge of the West Indies. The economy is driven by tourism, with a focus on beaches, historic sites, and local culture. 5. Trinidad and Tobago Trinidad and Tobago is a sovereign nation comprising two main islands in the southern Caribbean Sea, located just off the coast of Venezuela. Trinidad, the larger of the two, has three east-west mountain ranges—the Northern Range peaks at about 940 m—plus flat plains and swamps. Tobago is smaller, hilly, and volcanic, with its Main Ridge reaching around 550 metres.

The climate is tropical, with a wet season from June to December and a dry one from January to May. Port of Spain, located on the island of Trinidad, serves as the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. The country became independent from Britain in 1962 and is a parliamentary republic. It is called the Caribbean because it is located in the Caribbean region. The economy relies on oil, gas, and tourism, particularly in areas such as beaches, rainforests, wildlife, carnivals, and metal music. 6. Haiti Haiti is a sovereign country located on the western third of the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean Sea. It lies west of the Dominican Republic, north of Jamaica across the channel, and east of Cuba. It covers approximately 27,750 km², comparable in size to Maryland, with around 1,770 km of fractured coastline. The terrain is mostly rough and mountainous; two-thirds are above 490 m, and the highest peak is Pic la Selle at 2,680 m.

The climate is tropical, characterised by two rainy seasons, and the region is vulnerable to hurricanes and earthquakes. Port-au-Prince is the capital, located on a coastal plain between mountains. Haiti became independent in 1804. It is called the Caribbean for its location. The economy is primarily agricultural, but natural disasters, poverty, and political instability challenge it. Which is the Largest Caribbean Country/territory in the World? Cuba is the largest, with a total area of approximately 109,884 square kilometers. It’s also the most populous island nation in the Caribbean. Which is the Smallest Caribbean Country/territory in the World? Montserrat, a British Overseas Territory, is among the smallest, covering just 102 square kilometers. However, if we consider independent nations only, then Saint Kitts and Nevis is the smallest, with an area of 261 square kilometers.