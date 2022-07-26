India’s 5G Auction: List of companies bidding for 5G network in India

5G Spectrum auction 2022: India’s 5G auction is all set to start on July 26, 2022, and the country’s four local companies will be in the race to bid for India’s first 5G spectrum ahead of a planned rollout of 5G in 2023. The list of the companies who will bid for the 5G spectrum in India includes some major mobile operator names and one of them was a surprise entry for everyone.

A total of 72 gigahertz of 5G Spectrum will be on the block for which the winning bids will retain the rights for 20 years. In total, four bidders have put up Rs. 218 billion in earnest money, the mandatory sum which is required to confirm a contract of the 5G network. The amount of earnest money deposited by the bidders provides an indication of the amount of the spectrum a company wishes to buy.

5G refers to the fifth generation of high-speed mobile internet which promises super-fast download speeds that can support the technologies such as driverless cars and virtual reality.

5G Auction in India: List of companies bidding for 5G in India

5G Bidders Earnest Money Reliance Jio Rs. 140 billion Bharti Airtel Rs. 55 billion Vodafone Idea Rs. 22 billion Adani Data Networks Rs. 1 billion

5G Auction in India: What can be expected out of auction?

With the introduction of 5G in India, it is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilized by the Telecom Service Providers to roll out 5G Technology-based services that will be capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services.

The upcoming 5G network also has the potential to create new-age businesses, provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies and generate additional revenue for enterprises.

5g Auction in India: Which cities will receive 5G Services?

The 5G Services will roll out in 13 major cities: