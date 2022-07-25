President Oath History: Draupadi Murmu has become the 10th President of India to take oath on July 25 since 1977. She took an oath of the country’s highest constitutional office on July 25 followed by a 21-gun salute. Draupadi Murmu’s oath-taking ceremony was held at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

July 25th is considered a significant date in the history of Presidents of India. The sixth President of the country Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was sworn in on July 25, 1977, and since then, all the Presidents of India have taken oath only on July 25. In the latest, Draupadi Murmu became the 10th President to have taken the oath of office and secrecy on the same date.

Read below to know more about why July 25 is significant in the history of Presidents of India.

Draupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India

Draupadi Murmu succeeded Ram Nath Kovind as the 15th President of India. The oath ceremony of Draupadi Murmu as the President of India was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other senior leaders and dignitaries.

Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive at the Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Draupadi Murmu has also become the first President of India to be born after Independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. Murmu is the only second woman to hold the top Constitutional post.

"This is achievement of every poor in India": Draupadi Murmu becomes India's 15th President, first tribal leader to hold office



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/j4VxBE0pTT#DraupadiMurmu #PresidentofIndia #15thPresidentofIndia pic.twitter.com/DgUW0xNF4f — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 25, 2022

Why President of India takes oath on July 25?

Even though there is no written rule behind the swearing-in ceremonies of the Presidents of India taking place on this date, the records dating back to 1977 have shown that every President of the country elected by the usual procedure has taken oath on July 25.

The exceptions to this were the first President of India Rajendra Prasad and successors Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Hussain, and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.

Before Draupadi Murmu, there were nine Presidents in the country who took oath on July 25. After Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Hussain, and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed could not complete their term in the Presidency and mid-term elections were held after his death.

The sixth President of India Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was sworn in on July 25, 1977, and since then all the Presidents in the country have taken oath on the same date. It has become a tradition to take oath on this date itself.

When the Presidents of India take oath before 1977?

The first President of India Rajendra Prasad took oath on January 26, 1950, the day India became a Republic. He went on to win the first Presidential poll in 1952 and won the second Presidential election. He was in office till 1962. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the President on May 13, 1962, and was in office till May 13, 1967. Two Presidents of India- Zakir Hussain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed were not able to complete their terms as they passed away in an office. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the 6th President of India, took oath on July 25, 1977.

List of Presidents of India who took oath on July 25

Date Presidents of India Oath Date Draupadi Murmu July 25, 2022 Ramnath Kovind July 25, 2017 to July 25, 2022 Pranab Mukherjee July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017 Pratibha Patil July 25, 2007 to 25 July, 2012 APJ Abdul Kalam July 25, 2002 to July 25, 2007 KR Narayan July 25, 1997 to July 25, 2002 Shankar Dayal Sharma July 25, 1992 to July 25, 1997 R. Venkataraman July 25, 1987 to July 25, 1992 Giani Zail Singh July 25, 1982 to July 25, 1987 Neelam Sanjiva Reddy July 25, 1977 to July 25, 1982

Draupadi Murmu Biography: Family, Daughter, husband, education, previous offices and other details

GK Question and Answers on Draupadi Murmu