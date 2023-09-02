List of Companies & Collaborators Involved in Aditya L-1 Mission

Companies & Collaborators in Aditya L-1: After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO successfully launched its first solar mission named Aditya L1 on September 2nd. The glorious chapter added to ISRO’s space expedition will provide crucial information on coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields etc.

Who Is Dr. Sankarasubramanian K. Named Principal Scientist of ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission?

What is the Budget of the Aditya L-1 Mission?

The 2008-conceived Aditya Mission was repeatedly delayed due to a lack of funding. Initial plans for the mission in FY17 were for a modest, 400-kilogram low-Earth orbiting satellite to be used as an experimental project with a Rs 3 crore budget for studying the solar corona. However, the price of the solar mission, minus launch costs, is Rs. 378.53 crore. The budget includes all research, development, and testing phases as well as the high-end equipment and expertise required for investigating the Sun's corona. This expenditure demonstrates India's dedication to developing its space capabilities and making a positive impact on world science.

When and How much time will Aditya L1 take to reach Sun?

List of Companies and Collaborators for Aditya L1 Mission

Aditya L1, the first solar mission of ISRO is a collective effort of various space tech organizations. It is a collaboration of ISRO with 6 other institutes. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has played an important role in Aditya L-1 Mission. Department of Science and Technology is behind the ‘suitable coronograph’ payload mounted on the The European Space Agency (ESA) had provided crucial support to ISRO to monitor the Chandrayaan-3's health, and will also be supporting Aditya-L1, providing deep space communication services to the mission.

List of Upcoming ISRO's Missions 2023, 2024 and Coming Years

SUIT instrument at Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune developed the SUIT instrument. The Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad collaborated with ISRO for the ASPEX instrument used in the Aditya L-1 Mission. PAPA payload was a collaboration by Space Physics Laboratory, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. U R Rao Satellite Centre was credited with the SoLEXS and HEL1OS payloads and the Magnetometer payload at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems, Bangalore. Other than these institutes, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is also collaborating with ISRO on Aditya-L1 and Gaganyaan missions, after Chandrayaan-3. The Mumbai-based multinational contributed crucial components like booster segments, nozzle bucket flange, and umbilical plates for Chandrayaan's LVM3 M4 mission.

Who Is Dr. Sankarasubramanian K. Named Principal Scientist of ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission?

Aditya L1 is the first Indian solar mission of its class to be launched into space. The spacecraft will be positioned in a halo orbit 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, at the Lagrangian point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. Seven scientific payloads are on board the spacecraft to conduct in-depth research on the Sun. Each payload is designed locally in association with different ISRO Centers and Scientific Institutes.

Aditya L1: Science Quiz Question Based on First Solar Mission Of India