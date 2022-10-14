After the Covid-19 pandemic nearly brought the Indian film industry to the ground, it came back with a bang in 2022 with several blockbuster films like RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

The cycle of hits and flops still continued, but films released in 2022 broke multiple, long-standing box office records. There were some major and unexpected flops as well, but for now, we'll only focus on the list of highest-grossing Indian films of 2022.

1. K.G.F: Chapter 2

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty

Language: Kannada

Budget: Rs 100 Crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 900 Crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1200 - 1250 crore

K.G.F: Chapter 2, to no one’s surprise, delivered another hit for the Kannada film industry after 2018’s K.G.F: Chapter 1. However, K.G.F: Chapter 2 was a pan-India hit and is currently the highest-grossing film of 2022.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 continues the rise of the assassin and kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields as he battles his rivals and the government.

2. RRR

Cast: Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson

Language: Telugu

Budget: Rs 550 crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 902 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1100 - 1150 crore

As the most expensive Indian film ever, RRR had a high bar to cross, and it did that and more. RRR has been critically and commercially well-received all over the world.

RRR is an epic action-adventure film set against the backdrop of the British Raj. It follows two legendary revolutionaries who join forces against the British. If you’re a fan of action, drama, or historical films, be sure to keep RRR at the top of your watchlist.

3. Vikram

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan

Language: Tamil

Budget: Rs 115 crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 255 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 420 - 500 crore

Vikram is an action thriller film that turned out to be an unexpected box office hit in 2022. Vikram follows a black-ops squad led by Agent Vikram, who investigates a masked group of serial killers and a drug syndicate in Chennai.

4. Ponniyin Selvan: I

Cast: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi

Language: Tamil

Budget: Rs 500 crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 234 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 423 crore

Ponniyin Selvan: I is the first instalment of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s action epic series. The film and its future sequel are based on the 1955 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on the life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later became the legendary emperor Rajaraja 1. Ponniyin Selvan: II will be released next year.

5. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt

Language: Hindi

Budget: Rs 410 crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 255 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 425 crore

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva was released to massive controversy but won over the audience’s hearts with its spectacular visual effects and action sequences. Brahmastra is inspired by Hindu mythology and is the first part of a planned trilogy.

6. The Kashmir Files

Cast: Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi

Language: Hindi

Budget: Rs 20 crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 253 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 340 crore

The Kashmir Files is the most controversial movie Bollywood has made in years. The film is based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990. Experts have called The Kashmir File’s claims into question, but the audience seemingly appreciated the film. It’s also one of the biggest hits of Bollywood as it made over Rs 300 crores on a budget of Rs 20 crore.

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu

Language: Hindi

Budget: Rs 70 crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 220 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 266 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the long-gestating sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, this time around, Kartin Aaryan starred in the lead role.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office, with critics and audiences praising its comedy and entertainment value.

8. Beast

Cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan

Language: Tamil

Budget: Rs 150 crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 140 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 236 - 250 crore

Beast again displayed the box office supremacy of Tamil films. Beast centres on an ex-RAW agent’s quest to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall.

Beast wasn’t a super hit, but for an original action film, it performed remarkably well at the box office.

9. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn

Language: Hindi

Budget: Rs 125 crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 129 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 210 crore (Est.)

Iconic Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali returned in 2022 with his period epic Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is loosely inspired by the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, who was sold to the skin trade at an early age but overcame the odds and became a powerful authority figure.

Gangubai Kathiawadi somewhat underperformed at the box office but was acclaimed by critics and viewers.

10. Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani

Language: Telugu

Budget: Rs 60 crore

Domestic Gross: Rs 140 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 180 - 230 crore

Sarkaru Vaari Paata follows a financier who seeks justice after a powerful MP’s daughter cons him of a significant sum of money. Sarkaru Vaari Paata received mixed reviews but still managed to rule the box office.

Conclusion:

2022 turned out to be a great year for cinema and for the dwindling film and theater industry as well. Hopefully, Indian films will maintain their hot streak in the future as well. Until then, keep checking out Jagran Josh for more insightful lists.

