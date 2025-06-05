(Updated) List of Indian States with Highest and Lowest Literacy Rate; Check Official Stats Here

Literacy Rate in India: The literacy rate in India is on a constant rise. With only 14% of the Indian population literate at the time of independence, the percentage has risen to 76.32% in recent years. Some of the Indian states have surpassed the national literacy average, becoming one of the most literate states of India. In a very recent announcement by the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, the state became the third most literate state after Mizoram and Goa's declaration of 100% Literacy Rate. According to Statista, the nation's literacy rate was roughly 76.32 percent in 2022; however, the data is still not complete because there are notable differences in literacy rates between states. Indian State with Highest Literacy Rate On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the state has surpassed the Ministry of Education's 95% literacy rate threshold and attained "full literacy" status.

The government announcement states that Mizoram, which was ranked as the third most literate state in India in the 2011 Census with a literacy rate of 91.33%, has recently attained a literacy rate of 98.2%, becoming the most literate state in India. Top 5 States/UTs with the highest literacy The top 5 states/UTs in India with the highest overall literacy rates for those aged 7 and up are Mizoram (98.2%), Lakshadweep (97.3%), Kerala (95.3%), Tripura (93.7%), and Goa (93.6%), according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023–24. According to an official report from the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation's National Sample Survey Office, India's total literacy rate for this age group was 80.9%. The literacy rate for those five years of age and older was 79.7%. Nationally representative sampling served as the basis for the disaggregated literacy data for all states and Union Territories.

ALSO READ: Which Indian State Became the First Fully Literate State? States with Highest Literacy Rate in India Rank State/UT Literacy Rate (%) 1 Mizoram 98.2% 2 Lakshadweep 97.3% 3 Tripura 95.6% 4 Kerala 95.3% 5 Goa 93.6% Indian States with the Lowest Literacy Rate Madhya Pradesh (75.2%), Rajasthan (70.8%), and Bihar (74.3%) are the states with the lowest literacy rates for those aged 7 and up. Bihar, on the other hand, came in last in the 5+ age group (73.2%), followed by Madhya Pradesh (73.7%) and Rajasthan (74.9%). Are Males More Literate in India? According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24, the literacy rates in India were recorded separately for two age groups — 7 years and above, and 5 years and above. Age Group Male Literacy Rate Female Literacy Rate 7 years & above 87.2% 74.6% 5 years & above 85.6% 73.7%

These figures reflect the gender gap in literacy and provide key insights into educational access for both males and females across the country. Literacy Rate in India: Rural Vs Urban The gap between urban and rural areas still exists today. According to the survey, the national literacy rate for people aged 7 and older in urban areas was 88.9%, while in rural areas it was 77.5%. See the urban-rural gap by state below. State Rural Literacy Urban Literacy Urban-Rural Gap Madhya Pradesh 71.60% 85.70% 14.1 Bihar 72.10% 83.20% 11.1 Rajasthan 72.50% 84.70% 12.2 State-wise Gender Literacy Gap in India As per the report, the gender gap in the literacy rate is persistent throughout India.However, the gap is less in more literate states like Mizoram and Kerala, and high in states like Bihar and Rajasthan.