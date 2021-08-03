Ranked 7th in the FIH World Rankings, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is governed by Hockey India. The team won the gold medals at the Asian Champions Trophy 2016, 2002 Commonwealth Games, and 1982 Asian Games. They have also won the Women's Asia Cup twice, i.e. in 2004 and 2017. For the first time ever, the Indian Women's Hockey Team reached the semifinal in an Olympic event after defeating Australia by 1-0.

Indian Women's Hockey Team has been captained by three hockey players since 1980. This article mentions the list of all field hockey players who have captained the Indian Women's Hockey Team in the Olympics.

List of Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain at Olympics (1980-2020)

Captain Olympics Position Rupa Saini Moscow 1980 4th Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam Rio 2016 12th Rani Rampal Tokyo 2020 To be declared

Indian Women's Hockey Team played its debut Olympics Game at Moscow 1980. Hockey was played in a round-robin format in that edition with the top two teams qualifying for the final. The Indian team which was led by Rupa Saini finished at 4th position.

Indian Women's Hockey Team player Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam took up the mantle when the Indian Women's Hockey Team qualified next for the Olympics at Rio 2016, after a 36-year long hiatus.

Rami Rampal captained the Indian Women's Hockey Team at Tokyo 2020 Olympics this year. The team led by Rani Rampal scripted history by qualifying for their first-ever Olympic Games semifinals.

Indian Women's Hockey Team at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Indian Women's Hockey team scripted history after they defeated Australia by 1-0. It is worth mentioning that the Indian side had only one penalty corner while Australia had seven penalty corners. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute, leaving Aussies in surprise.

In the fourth and final quarter, goalkeeper Savita Punia came clutch as she kept the Aussies at bay. Indian Women's Hockey team defended well with excellent turnovers and kept the pressure on the Aussies during the entire 60-minute play.

The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on 4 August 2021.

So, this was the list of all field hockey players who have captained the Indian Women's Hockey Team in the Olympics. Read more articles related to Olympics below:

Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Created History at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: All you need to know

List of Indian field hockey captains in Olympics Games (1928-2020)