Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Created History at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: All you need to know

The Indian Women's Hockey Team scripted history by qualifying for their first-ever Olympic Games semifinals. The Indian Men's Hockey Team too recreated history after they advanced to the semifinals following a 49-year gap.
Created On: Aug 2, 2021 19:16 IST
Modified On: Aug 2, 2021 19:16 IST
After defeating three-time champions and world no. 2 Australia by a solitary goal, the Indian Women's Hockey Team scripted history by qualifying for their first-ever Olympic Games semifinals. 

Indian Women's Hockey Team created history after defeating Australia by 1-0. The Rani Rampal-led side defended well with excellent turnovers and kept the pressure on the Aussies during the entire 60-minute play.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute, leaving Aussies in surprise. In the fourth and final quarter, goalkeeper Savita Punia came clutch as she kept the Aussies at bay.

The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on August 4.

A day before this historic event, the Indian Men's Hockey Team recreated history after they advanced to the semifinals following a 49-year gap. They defeated Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarterfinals. 

The last time the Indian Men's Hockey Team entered the semifinals was during the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The team led by V Baskaran won the eighth gold medal for India. 

The eight-time former Olympic champions scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win. 

India will take on Belgium in the semifinals. The Indian Men's Hockey Team is world no. 4.  

Indian Men's Hockey team at Olympics (Year and Position)

Olympics and Year Position
Amsterdam, 1928 Gold
Los Angeles, 1932 Gold
Berlin, 1936 Gold
London, 1948 Gold
Helsinki, 1952 Gold
Melbourne, 1956 Gold
Rome, 1960 Silver
Tokyo, 1964 Gold
Mexico City, 1968 Bronze
Munich, 1972 Bronze
Montreal, 1976 7th
Moscow, 1980 Gold
Los Angeles, 1984 5th
Seoul, 1988 6th
Barcelona, 1992 7th
Atlanta, 1996 8th
Sydney, 2000 7th
Athens, 2004 7th
Beijing, 2008 DNQ
London, 2012 12th
Rio de Janeiro, 2016 8th
Tokyo, 2020 Semifinals*

