Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Created History at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: All you need to know

After defeating three-time champions and world no. 2 Australia by a solitary goal, the Indian Women's Hockey Team scripted history by qualifying for their first-ever Olympic Games semifinals.

Indian Women's Hockey Team created history after defeating Australia by 1-0. The Rani Rampal-led side defended well with excellent turnovers and kept the pressure on the Aussies during the entire 60-minute play.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute, leaving Aussies in surprise. In the fourth and final quarter, goalkeeper Savita Punia came clutch as she kept the Aussies at bay.

The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on August 4.

A day before this historic event, the Indian Men's Hockey Team recreated history after they advanced to the semifinals following a 49-year gap. They defeated Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

The last time the Indian Men's Hockey Team entered the semifinals was during the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The team led by V Baskaran won the eighth gold medal for India.

The eight-time former Olympic champions scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win.

India will take on Belgium in the semifinals. The Indian Men's Hockey Team is world no. 4.

Indian Men's Hockey team at Olympics (Year and Position)

Olympics and Year Position Amsterdam, 1928 Gold Los Angeles, 1932 Gold Berlin, 1936 Gold London, 1948 Gold Helsinki, 1952 Gold Melbourne, 1956 Gold Rome, 1960 Silver Tokyo, 1964 Gold Mexico City, 1968 Bronze Munich, 1972 Bronze Montreal, 1976 7th Moscow, 1980 Gold Los Angeles, 1984 5th Seoul, 1988 6th Barcelona, 1992 7th Atlanta, 1996 8th Sydney, 2000 7th Athens, 2004 7th Beijing, 2008 DNQ London, 2012 12th Rio de Janeiro, 2016 8th Tokyo, 2020 Semifinals*

