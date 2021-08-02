Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Created History at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: All you need to know
After defeating three-time champions and world no. 2 Australia by a solitary goal, the Indian Women's Hockey Team scripted history by qualifying for their first-ever Olympic Games semifinals.
Indian Women's Hockey Team created history after defeating Australia by 1-0. The Rani Rampal-led side defended well with excellent turnovers and kept the pressure on the Aussies during the entire 60-minute play.
Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute, leaving Aussies in surprise. In the fourth and final quarter, goalkeeper Savita Punia came clutch as she kept the Aussies at bay.
The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on August 4.
A day before this historic event, the Indian Men's Hockey Team recreated history after they advanced to the semifinals following a 49-year gap. They defeated Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
The last time the Indian Men's Hockey Team entered the semifinals was during the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The team led by V Baskaran won the eighth gold medal for India.
The eight-time former Olympic champions scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win.
India will take on Belgium in the semifinals. The Indian Men's Hockey Team is world no. 4.
Indian Men's Hockey team at Olympics (Year and Position)
|Olympics and Year
|Position
|Amsterdam, 1928
|Gold
|Los Angeles, 1932
|Gold
|Berlin, 1936
|Gold
|London, 1948
|Gold
|Helsinki, 1952
|Gold
|Melbourne, 1956
|Gold
|Rome, 1960
|Silver
|Tokyo, 1964
|Gold
|Mexico City, 1968
|Bronze
|Munich, 1972
|Bronze
|Montreal, 1976
|7th
|Moscow, 1980
|Gold
|Los Angeles, 1984
|5th
|Seoul, 1988
|6th
|Barcelona, 1992
|7th
|Atlanta, 1996
|8th
|Sydney, 2000
|7th
|Athens, 2004
|7th
|Beijing, 2008
|DNQ
|London, 2012
|12th
|Rio de Janeiro, 2016
|8th
|Tokyo, 2020
|Semifinals*
