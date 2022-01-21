PM Modi tops the list of most popular leaders in the world, check rankings of US Prez Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson, and others

List of Most Popular Leaders in the World 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again topped the list of most popular leaders in the world. According to the global approval rating released by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, he has an approval rating of 71%. PM Modi is followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with an approval rating of 66% and 60% respectively.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the least popular global leader with an approval rating of 26%. He tops the disapproval rating list of world leaders with 69%.

List of Most Popular Leaders in the World 2022

Name Designation Approval Rating Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India 71% Andrés Manuel López Obrador President of Mexico 66% Mario Draghi Prime Minister of Italy 60% Fumio Kishida Prime Minister of Japan 48% Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany 44% Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada 43% Scott Morrison Prime Minister of Australia 41% Pedro Sánchez Prime Minister of Spain 40% Moon Jae-in President of South Korea 38% Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil 37% Emmanuel Macron President of France 34% Boris Johnson Prime Minister of UK 26%

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS



Modi: 71%

López Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 60%

Kishida: 48%

Scholz: 44%

Biden: 43%

Trudeau: 43%

Morrison: 41%

Sánchez: 40%

Moon: 38%

Bolsonaro: 37%

Macron: 34%

Johnson: 26%



*Updated 01/20/22 pic.twitter.com/nHaxp8Z0T5

— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 20, 2022

List of Top 10 Leaders in the World 2022

The list of top 10 leaders in the world 2022 are as follows:

1- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Narendra Damodardas Modi is the 14th Prime Minister of India who is in office since 2014. He is the most popular leader in the world according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult

List of Most Admired Men and Women 2021: Check rankings of PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Shahrukh Khan, and Others

2- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known by his initials AMLO, is the 65th President of Mexico. He has been serving on the position since December 2018. He is second to only PM Narendra Modi on the list of most popular leaders in the world.

3- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi: Mario Draghi is the Prime Minister of Italy who has been serving on the post since 13 February 2021. He is among the top 3 leaders of the world and is ranked 3rd on the list of most popular leaders in the world.

4- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: Fumio Kishida has been serving as the Prime Minister of Japan since October 2021. He is among the top 5 world leaders and ranks 4th on the list.

List of Japan Prime Ministers (1885-2021)

5- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Olaf Scholz is the Chancellor of Germany who assumed office on 8 December 2021. He is among the top 5 leaders in the world.

6- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Justin Trudeau is the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada who assumed office in November 2015. He is 6th on the list.

7- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Scott Morrison is the 30th and current Prime Minister of Australia who is serving on the post since August 2018. He is the longest-serving Prime Minister of the country since John Howard. Morrison bagged the 7th position on the list of most popular world leaders.

8- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez: Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón has been serving as the Prime Minister of Spain since June 2018. He ranked 8th on the list of most popular leaders in the world.

9- South Korean President Moon Jae-in: Moon Jae-in is the 12th and current President of South Korea. He is serving on this post since 2017. Moon Jae-in is the 9th most popular global leader.

World's largest offshore wind farm in South Korea: Here's everything you need to know

10- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: Jair Messias Bolsonaro is ranked 10th on the list of most popular leaders in the world. He had been serving as the 38th President of Brazil since 1 January 2019.

World's Youngest Astronomer: Meet Nicole Oliviera, a seven-year-old Brazilian girl who discovered 7 asteroids for NASA

"The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country. All interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population," Morning Consult mentioned on its website while explaining the methodology used in selecting the most popular leader in the world.

"Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries. Professional translation companies in each country conduct the translation and localization for each survey," it added.

Also Read | List of top 10 happiest countries in the world